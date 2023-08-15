Volunteers for Assess the Need began greeting drivers at the Literacy & Technology Center’s Automotive Center in Walker as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to load school supplies in their vehicles.

Each vehicle that drove through represented a school in the parish, and collectively, they took back to their campuses supplies for more than 3,000 students who are in need of assistance.

