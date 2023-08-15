Volunteers for Assess the Need began greeting drivers at the Literacy & Technology Center’s Automotive Center in Walker as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to load school supplies in their vehicles.
Each vehicle that drove through represented a school in the parish, and collectively, they took back to their campuses supplies for more than 3,000 students who are in need of assistance.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, the founding sponsor of the program, said his team spent countless hours this summer collecting donations, working with schools across the parish to determine what supplies are needed, and then unpacking those supplies, sorting and stacking them for distribution to each school.
“Our distribution day is always a rewarding day,” Taylor said. “It’s the culmination of much work and much generosity from our communities to ensure that we are getting needed supplies to our schools; and in turn, the teachers and counselors at those schools and getting the supplies into the hands of our children, so they can feel supported and prepared to learn.”
The not-for-profit Assess the Need program is currently in its 23rd year. Taylor said the program is funded through business sponsors and individual donors.
“We are so blessed to have communities across our parish that support this program because they want to see our children be successful,” he said.
Volunteers took donations outside the parish’s Associated Grocers stores over two weekends in August. The donation locations include the Carter’s Supermarket in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, at Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson; and the Village Market stores in Port Vincent, White Hall (Maurepas) and Diversion.
Donations can be given through Venmo @Assess-The-Need-1, mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802, or dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, located on Government Boulevard in Livingston; Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All donations are tax deductible.
Business and media sponsors who contributed to this year’s Assess the Need campaign include Guarantee Restoration Services, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, LLC; Freedom Prosthetics, LLC; Livingston Parish News; The Advocate; Hammond Star; WAFB-TV; Taylor Media Services; Lewis Graphic Design; Carter’s Supermarkets; Oak Point Fresh Market; Village Markets; McLaff; Richard Price Contracting CO., LLC; Plantation Management CO., LLC; Media Choice; Lamar Advertising; Action 17 News; Elite Chiropractic Sports & Nutrition, LLC; Boyer, Hebert, & Angelle LLC; Abundant Life Church; Lard Oil of Denham Springs; Unity Prayer Center; Good Hope, Inc.; Audubon Village Investments, LLC; Denham Office Properties, LLC; Big Mike’s Bar & Grill; LA PRO; Bank of Zachary; and Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs.
