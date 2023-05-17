85-year-old man graduates from Southeastern Louisiana University

Pictured is Kenneth Colona, an 85-year-old Hammond man who graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

One man recently proved you’re never too old to reach your goals.

Kenneth S. Colona, of Hammond, was one of more than 1,100 graduates who received degrees during Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

