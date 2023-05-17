One man recently proved you’re never too old to reach your goals.
Kenneth S. Colona, of Hammond, was one of more than 1,100 graduates who received degrees during Southeastern Louisiana University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 10:00 am
At 85, Colona is reportedly the oldest graduate in the university’s history. The university took to social media to congratulate Colona on his long-awaited accomplishment, with hundreds of people sharing the photos of receiving his degree.
“Congratulations to Mr. Kenneth Colona on earning his bachelor's in sociology!” the university said.
Colona originally attended Southeastern in the 1950s but cut his education short after deciding to join the U.S. Marines on a full-time basis. He returned to the university in 2010, at the age of 73.
Twelve years later, Colona's collegiate journey ended when he crossed the stage of the University Center in Hammond to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
