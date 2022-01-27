AT&T recently announced an expansion to its fiber network in Denham Springs, which will bring faster and more reliable internet speeds to more local residences and small businesses — a luxury that became a necessity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the company said AT&T Fiber has been made available to more than 500 residential and small business locations. The expanded network will reach neighborhoods on the northern side of Denham Springs and further north in Livingston Parish along Highway 16.
Through the expanded fiber network, more residents will have access to ultra-fast home internet speeds — an issue that grew in importance when work, school, health, and entertainment shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement of the local fiber expansion was made by Regional Director of AT&T Louisiana Matt Adams on Wednesday.
“It’s clear that fast reliable broadband is essential for work, education, and entertainment,” Adams said, “and that is why we are continually expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet to residents and businesses.”
“Many of us live and work in Denham Springs and Livingston Parish, so this is an exciting day for us,” Adams said later.
Several AT&T officials gathered for a ceremony to officially introduce the fiber expansion, and they were joined by local and state officials, including Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, Rep. Buddy Mincey, and Sen. J. Rogers Pope.
Mincey, who last August helped create the Link Up LIVINGston committee to address the parish’s broadband and connectivity issues, said the expansion of AT&T’s fiber network “really coincides” with the mission of the committee.
“As we continue to look for opportunities to expand access to modern, high-speed connectivity, these investments from AT&T and others in the private sector are critical to delivering connectivity to residents and businesses in our communities,” Mincey said. “These efforts are most welcomed and coincide with the efforts of our Link Up LIVINGston Committee.”
Added Pope: “We all know what we went through the last couple of years with the lack of internet service in some areas. Not just the lack of it, but sometimes the lack of the service that we got from it. But this is an opportunity for us to go forward.”
April Wehrs, president of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, explained the importance of faster internet speeds from a business perspective.
“Business likes to move fast, and having fast internet is incredibly important to us,” Wehrs said. “For those people working at home, those things are incredibly important to be able to have the right internet access for that.”
Adams also discussed AT&T’s new 2 Gig and 5 Gig speeds on AT&T Fiber across select parts of the company’s footprint.
“That is the fastest internet of all major providers,” Adams said.
To see what services are available to them, Adams encouraged people to visit att.com and type in their address.
Adams also mentioned AT&T’s participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an FCC program that is a continuation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit that provides eligible households as much as $30 a month to be used toward their broadband or wireless bill.
Adams said AT&T also provides other monthly discounts for internet service.
“With all that, you could significantly reduce or eliminate your broadband bill,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.