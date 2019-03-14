Karen Schmitt, a former Livingston Parish School Board member, shows a line drawing of the old gym at Denham Springs Elementary, which burned down during the 1970s during unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus on Wednesday, March 13. The current multipurpose building is built on the same site, which the only building to be kept standing from before the flood.
DENHAM SPRINGS – Where they were on Aug. 13, 2016, and what they thought as floodwaters rose, was a common theme among speakers. Livingston Parish school system officials and elected officials took a step back in time in their comments during the unveiling of the design of the new Denham Springs Elementary.
School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. still has on his cellphone a text he sent to Superintendent Rick Wentzel and other officials on Aug. 12, 2016, when the Amite River was at 42.5 feet.
Mincey read from the text the steps that were being taken to protect schools.
1 of 11
This is an artist's rendering of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus.
Buddy Mincey Jr., Livingston Parish School board president, thanks Denham Springs Elementary Principal Gail DeLee for her leadership through the different phases of the school's recovery during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Joe Murphy, Livingston Parish Schools assistant superintendent, explains a few of the keys to "intentional design" that was used in the design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Amanda Hollingsworth (left), Sissy Averett and Crystle Watson look at an overhead rendering of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School campus on Wednesday, March 13.
Karen Schmitt, a former Livingston Parish School Board member, shows a line drawing of the former during the old gym at Denham Springs Elementary, which burned down during the 1970s during unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13. The current multipurpose building is built on the same site, which the only building to be kept standing from before the flood.
Denham Springs Elementary Principal Gail DeLee thanks the teachers and staff for all the work they've put in the last two years during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Emily Sullivan shows her daughter, Elisabeth, a Denham Springs Elementary second grader, different aspects of the new design of Denham Springs Elementary at the temporary campus of Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13. Elisabeth Sullivan is looking forward to starting her fifth grade year at the new campus.
Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel speaks about the perseverance and patience of the Denham Springs Elementary Elementary families and staff during the process of following the Great Flood fo 2016 during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Buddy Mincey Jr., Livingston Parish School board president, thanks Denham Springs Elementary Principal Gail DeLee for her leadership through the different phases of the school's recovery during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Joe Murphy, Livingston Parish Schools assistant superintendent, explains a few of the keys to "intentional design" that was used in the design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Amanda Hollingsworth (left), Sissy Averett and Crystle Watson look at an overhead rendering of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School campus on Wednesday, March 13.
Karen Schmitt, a former Livingston Parish School Board member, shows a line drawing of the former during the old gym at Denham Springs Elementary, which burned down during the 1970s during unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13. The current multipurpose building is built on the same site, which the only building to be kept standing from before the flood.
Denham Springs Elementary Principal Gail DeLee thanks the teachers and staff for all the work they've put in the last two years during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Emily Sullivan shows her daughter, Elisabeth, a Denham Springs Elementary second grader, different aspects of the new design of Denham Springs Elementary at the temporary campus of Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13. Elisabeth Sullivan is looking forward to starting her fifth grade year at the new campus.
Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel speaks about the perseverance and patience of the Denham Springs Elementary Elementary families and staff during the process of following the Great Flood fo 2016 during the unveiling of the new design of the new Denham Springs Elementary campus at the temporary Denham Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, March 13.
Morgan Prewitt | The News
In the flood of 1983, the Amite River crested at 41.5 feet, he read, so everyone needed to be prepared. On Aug. 14, the river crested at 46.2 feet, Mincey said, which flooded 18 school campuses in the parish, 10 in the Denham Springs area.
Mincey voiced the sentiments of other speakers in thanking the teachers, staff, Central Office personnel -- and parents – for the work that reopened some schools 18 days after the flood.
“It was a daunting task,” he said.
And through it all, the focus was on the parish’s children.
Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said, in looking at schools in other states, the goal was to “make the school a place where children want to be. We wanted to make every place in the facility a learning space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.