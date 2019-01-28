WALKER – Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre talks about building the foundation for students to learn and choose a path when they graduate – whether to college or the business world.
That foundation is getting a little larger with a new building to house Gerry Lane Paint and Body of Walker High.
“The slab has been poured and they got the paint booth equipment. We’re just waiting for the metal building to be delivered,” St. Pierre said on Friday, Jan. 26.
“Once the building arrives, it will be put up and we will achieve the goal of students learning auto painting and body repair," he said.
The 1,200-square-foot building on the east side of campus facing North Palmetto Street will have two bays, one holding the painting booth and the other for an auto for repair lessons.
Gerry Lane Enterprises donated the paint booth, and PPG Paints is providing other materials for teacher Chris Ledoux to use, he said.
Providing a building for the auto classes continues the goal of offering career-based classes that will help students “earn certifications and be job ready,” according to St. Pierre.
“An advantage of the classes is allowing students the opportunity to explore different career jobs and pathways,” St. Pierre said.
The Gerry Lane Paint and Body of Walker High joins the list of other business-related sites and classes for students to get practical experience while learning about various career options.
These include the Green and White Cookie Site, Nike apparel store, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Papa John’s restaurant, Walk-On’s Conference Center, Marine Corps ROTC, in addition to classes in welding, carpentry, electricity and drones.
“Students have the opportunity to learn equally what they like and don’t like and pursue those interests,” St. Pierre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.