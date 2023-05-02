Auto Title celebrates opening in Watson

Auto Title celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Watson location.
Staff, clients, and guests were in attendance, along with officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Auto Title is the only location for OMV services in the Watson area.
Owner Elizabeth Wilson’s background includes working for several government agencies and private organizations. When the last company she was working for was bought out, she decided to start her own business and Auto Title/Scriba Consulting was born.
The business offers OMV services including title transfers and duplicate titles, license plates and full-service notary services. Wilson is also a wedding officiant.
Auto Title is located at 31804 LA Highway 16, Suite C, and can be reached at (225) 347-5767 or autotitle166.com. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. but can accommodate appointments on Saturdays or after hours.
