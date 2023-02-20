Automotive Network holds grand opening

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for Automotive Network, located at 815 Florida Avenue SW in Denham Springs.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Automotive Network, a new business that buys and sells used cars, held its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce joined officials from Automotive Network for a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the grand opening.

