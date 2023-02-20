Automotive Network holds grand opening

Automotive Network, a new business that buys and sells used cars, held its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Officials from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce joined officials from Automotive Network for a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the grand opening.
Owned by Jason Giamanco, Automotive Network has a wide selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs with low prices and low miles, according to its website. Those interested can visit the virtual showroom of inventory available for purchase.
Automotive Network is located at 815 Florida Avenue SW in Denham Springs. For more information, call (225) 243-6040.
