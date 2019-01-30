GONZALES – Autopsies released today (Jan. 30) by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that the parents of Dakota Theriot died the same way as the three victims in Livingston Parish.
The autopsies showed single gunshot wounds to the heads of Billy and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50, of Gonzales.
Sheriffs Jason Ard of Livingston Parish and Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish said in a press conference Jan. 29 that Theriot confessed to their killings, along with the murders of three near Walker – Billy Ernest, 43; Summer Ernest, 20; and Tanner Ernest, 17.
The autopsy findings come less a than two days before Theriot goes into an extradition hearing at the Richmond County Courthouse. He will be charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston and two in Ascension.
If Theriot waives extradition, he could be transported to Louisiana as early as Saturday or Sunday, Webre said in the press conference. His objection to extradition could keep him in Virginia at least several weeks as the request goes through the channels of parish government and Governor John Bel Edwards before it is sent to the Commonwealth of Virginia for approval from Governor Ralph Nartham.
Once Theriot is charged in Ascension Parish, he will be transferred to Livingston Parish, where he will be charged and held in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
21st District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux said he and 23rd District Attorney Ricky L. Babin will discuss which court should hear the first trial for Theriot. Perrilloux represents Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa, while Babin’s district covers Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes.
Theriot could face the death penalty, Perrilloux said in an interview Jan. 29.
Theriot allegedly killed the Ernests between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. He had been staying with the family for several weeks after his parents had asked him to leave their home in Gonzales.
Theriot then drove Billy Ernest’s Dodge pickup truck to make the 25-mile trip to Gonzales, where he killed his parents. He drove nearly 950 miles to Warsaw, Va., where he was believed to have sought refuge at his grandmother’s house.
He was arrested in driveway of his grandmother’s home in Warsaw, Va. He arrived at her residence just as Richmond County sheriff deputies performed a safety check on the house at his grandmother’s request.
He pointed the gun out of the window of the truck, but he surrendered after deputies engaged him without incident, Richmond County Sheriff Steven Smith said the morning after the shooting.
His grandmother, who was aware of the slayings, stayed in an area hotel out of concerns for her own safety and requested deputies to look over her property before she returned home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.