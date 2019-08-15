ZACHARY -- The Bank of Zachary announced it acquired the recently closed Capital One location on La. 16 in Watson.
The facility is expected to be renovated and open to the public in early 2020.
The move is part of an initiative focused on expanding into new markets and renovating existing branches. The bank recently opened its first Loan Production Office at 348 Veteran's Blvd., Denham Springs.
"We're a 115-year-old bank, and we're here to stay," said Mark Marionneaux, the bank's president and chief executive officer. "In fact, we're growing. We're continuing to make enhancements that allow our customers to bank the way they want."
The Bank of Zachary also purchased land adjacent to its Central branch on Hooper Road in Central to renovate and expand the facility in 2020.
The initiative began in 2017 with the full remodeling of the bank’s Plaza location in Zachary. The bank also is planning a full remodeling of its Main Office at 4743 Main St., Zachary.
"Bank of Zachary's latest expansion and remodeling efforts will enhance our customers' experience," Marionneaux said.
