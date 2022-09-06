Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company celebrate new location

Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company may have a new home, but the businesses are still offering the same services to the same community — all under the same roof.
Officials recently celebrated the opening of Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company’s new location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner and Attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening on Aug. 19, along with public officials, Chamber ambassadors, and a multitude of family and friends. The new location is in a beautiful new building near Albany Town Hall.
Bankston Law Firm opened in June 2015 and specializes in family law, personal injury and wills and successions. Bankston and her team pride themselves on serving their clients with energy and enthusiasm and strive to set themselves apart from larger law firms.
Good Deeds Title Company, which is housed in the same building, handles various land transactions and closings.
Both businesses service Livingston Parish as well as Tangipahoa and Baton Rouge areas.
Bankston purchased the land for the new building more than a year ago and was finally able to make the dream a reality.
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company are located at 30168 Beregi Street in Albany. They can be reached at (225) 209-1500 or online at www.lesliebankston.com.
