Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company celebrate new location

Officials recently celebrated the opening of Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company’s new location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 19, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Company may have a new home, but the businesses are still offering the same services to the same community — all under the same roof.

