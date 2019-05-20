DENHAM SPRINGS – Power is gradually returning to 22,000 Louisiana residents Monday after a storm system spawned two tornadoes Sunday near Ville Platte and a possible third in St. Helena Parish.
Winds damaged the roof of the Bear Creek Western Store on La. 16 in Montpelier on Sunday.
“Very little merchandise was damaged. Some jeans and some other clothing in the back most section,” the store said in a social media post Sunday. “The old roof kept most water out of the store.
“We moved boots to parts of the store where there was no damage. Will know more in the days to come when we are able to see.”
The post said about two-thirds of the back half of a roof put on in the late 1990’s was gone. A later post said only part of the roof was damaged and the store would be open in a few days.
No injuries were reported. Three injuries were reported in Evangeline Parish.
No major damage was reported in Livingston Parish.
The forecast for Livingston Parish is a 20 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon and 10 percent chance in the evening. Winds will be from the east at 10 mph.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has not reported a tornado touched down in Montpelier, but it did confirm two tornadoes in the Acadiana region near Ville Platte and south of Mamou.
Ville Platte saw the most extensive damage, as an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph traveled 2½ miles through the heart of the city, the NWS said.
Trees and power poles were snapped with numerous reports of damages to houses and businesses.
A brief and small EF-0 tornado touched down south of Mamou near Gradney Lane, the NWS said.
Winds were estimated at 85 mph as the tornado was on the ground for less than half of a mile.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Sunday for the Acadiana region.
Evangeline Parish schools are closed Monday.
