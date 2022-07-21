Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, will soon launch a $17.5 million expansion to its Denham Springs plant, officials have announced.

The expansion will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average salary of $75,000, plus benefits. The Louisiana Economic Development also said the expansion will result in 23 indirect jobs, for a total of 31 new jobs across the Capital Region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.