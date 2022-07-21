Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, will soon launch a $17.5 million expansion to its Denham Springs plant, officials have announced.
The expansion will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average salary of $75,000, plus benefits. The Louisiana Economic Development also said the expansion will result in 23 indirect jobs, for a total of 31 new jobs across the Capital Region.
The Denham Springs facility produces specialized client solutions for paper packaging, fuel and lubricants, coatings and industrial applications.
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Bercen’s investment is further proof that the state “has the workforce, business climate and transportation logistics for these critical supply-chain companies to thrive.”
“Bercen’s commitment to retain existing jobs and add good-paying jobs at its Denham Springs facility is a credit to the skilled advanced manufacturing workforce in Livingston Parish,” Edwards said. “We appreciate the company’s recognition of our state’s business advantages and look forward to the economic activity this investment will stimulate in the Capital Region.”
The company said it plans to begin expanding its facility in August, with completion expected by the end of the year. Hiring for the new positions is underway, and full commercial operations at the expanded facility are anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2023.
Vertellus Vice President and General Manager Jim Elliott said Louisiana’s support of manufacturing businesses “makes it a desirable place to invest.”
“The local leadership in Livingston Parish has given more than 60 years of continuous support to the site,” Elliott said. “The chemical manufacturing industry relies on Louisiana just as Bercen relies on the skilled workforce and local collegiate talent from the region.”
The company plans to make infrastructure and equipment upgrades to increase production capacity and upgrade the environmental management capabilities for its site.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said Bercen “has met and exceeded its productivity estimates since locating to Livingston Parish” and added that he was excited that “this trend is continuing.”
“In the past two years, businesses have faced tough challenges and worker shortages, so it is great to learn that Bercen has plans to improve and expand its business capabilities as well as its workforce, adding eight new jobs locally,” Ricks said.
To secure the expansion at the Denham Springs facility, the State of Louisiana provided Bercen with a competitive incentive package that includes $250,000 from the Economic Development Award program.
The Vertellus company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“We are pleased that Bercen has made the decision to expand their Livingston Parish operation with a significant capital investment and commitment to bring more high-paying jobs to the local community,” said Livingston Economic Development Council President and CEO David Bennett.
“In a time when many businesses are struggling, it’s nice to celebrate a company that is willing and able to make the necessary investment to capture a new market opportunity.”
Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, added that: “Vertellus has found the talent, infrastructure and support from the state and local level to succeed. We join our partners in Livingston to celebrate this exciting growth in our Capital Region.”
