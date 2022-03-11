The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has unanimously approved new K-12 social studies standards, officials announced.
The new standards, drafted by the Louisiana Department of Education, do not include teachings on critical race theory, a point of contention among many during the revision process.
Officials from the Department of Education said they will announce an official implementation timeline in the coming weeks.
“These standards reflect the totality of the events that have made America a truly exceptional nation and serve as a freedom framework for our children to learn about how Americans have always strived for liberty,” said State Superintendent Cade Brumley in a statement.
“We must, and we shall, teach our students to appreciate the majesty of our country and their obligations as citizens to safeguard America’s founding principles.”
Leaders said the goals of the revision process were to shift the standards toward an approach that balances the acquisition of disciplinary skills along with content knowledge in each of social studies’ core disciplines: history, civics, economics, and geography.
Over the past two months, state education leaders worked across multiple teams to uphold the original revision goals while addressing concerns made clear in more than 2,000 public comments.
In his statement, Brumley said the revised standards create “a more coherent sequence of content, to strengthen knowledge and skills at the elementary level, to ensure students are prepared for secondary and postsecondary work, and to better integrate the historical perspectives of people from different backgrounds.”
“These standards were informed by a year of public feedback, demonstrating why an engaged, informed citizenry is essential to protecting, sustaining, and improving upon our constitutional republic,” Brumley said.
“I look forward to seeing these standards come to life in classrooms across our state and, ultimately, recognizing the influence these standards will have on the State of Louisiana and the United States of America.”
Brumley extended the public comment period on the social studies standards at the end of last year amid numerous comments from residents regarding critical race theory, both for and against.
Louisiana’s current social studies standards were last updated in 2011, though they’re supposed to be reviewed every seven years.
The new standards are set to take effect during the 2023-24 school year.
Below is a breakdown of the history standards focus for Louisiana’s K-12 public school students, per the Department of Education:
Kindergarten: “Life in My Home, School, and Local Community”
Grade 1: “Life in the Great State of Louisiana”
Grade 2: “Life in Our Great Country, The United States of America”
Grade 3: “The American Story: People, Places, and Papers”
Grade 4: “The Ancient World”
Grade 5: “The Medieval Period to the Early Modern World”
Grade 6: “The United States and Louisiana: Beginnings Through Ratification”
Grade 7: “The United States and Louisiana: The Early Republic Through Reconstruction”
Grade 8: “The United States and Louisiana: Industrial Age Through The Modern Era”
High School: Civics
High School: United States History
High School: World History
High School: World Geography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.