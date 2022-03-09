Big Lots is coming to Denham Springs.
The national retail company is taking over a space in the Spring Park Shopping Plaza, located just off Interstate-12.
Big Lots will occupy the 27,000-square-foot space left vacant by Stage, which closed some time back.
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots is a discount retailer with more than 1,400 locations in 47 states, including around 20 in Louisiana. The company carries an assortment of products, including food, consumables, indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, electronics, and accessories, among other items.
The company's website boasts competitive hourly wages, 20 percent off almost everything in the store, and 30 percent off indoor and outdoor furniture.
This would be the only Big Lots location in Livingston Parish. It will be located at 2356 S. Range Avenue.
The national chain recently submitted construction drawings for review to the city’s building official. It is unclear when the new location will open for business.
The addition of Big Lots would mark the second notable opening of a discount retailer in the Spring Park Shopping Plaza in the last year. In August, Purple Cow, a popular thrift store based in Baton Rouge, opened in the plaza.
Other notable businesses in the area include Planet Fitness, Petco, Office Depot, Raising Cane’s, and Dollar General.
