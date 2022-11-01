The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.
This means projects “will be completed in a faster timeframe and local governments will receive reimbursement more quickly,” Graves said. Previously, all FEMA grants or reimbursements greater than $35,000 required multiple, extensive reviews that often take a year or more.
In a statement, Graves said he worked with local flood and hurricane victims as well as local and state officials for the legislation.
“This is big news for Louisiana,” Graves said. “Our bill that was signed into law is going to cut through the bureaucracy and allow for faster recovery from disasters. This will deliver solutions for Louisiana. This is an important win for our communities trying to recover from Hurricane Ida and other disasters.”
Before the legislation, local “small projects” — those that receive under $1 million in reimbursement from FEMA — were stuck in what Graves called “reimbursement purgatory.” For example, some Hurricane Ida reimbursements are still in the bureaucratic process despite landfall occurring over a year ago.
Several local officials commented on the legislation. In a statement, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry recalled his city becoming “the epicenter” of recovery efforts following the historic August 2016 flood, adding that the new legislation will “help so many people and families.”
“The Amite River devastated our community and inundated just about every corner of the city,” Landry said. “I’ve worked with Congressman Graves since then to help folks recover, kickstart and finish critical flood control projects, and get common-sense legislation like this one across the finish line.
“This will get assistance to cities like Denham so much faster, which will help so many people and families.”
