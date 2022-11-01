Livingston Parish continues Hurricane Ida response

Part of the roof for the Springfield post office rests on the ground following Hurricane Ida on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

A bipartisan bill to help local municipalities in disaster-affected areas recover faster has been signed into law, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves.

The “Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act” — or the “SPEED Recovery Act” — allows grant recipients such as school boards, local governments, and others to have “an expedited approval process” for response and recovery grant programs if their reimbursement total falls below $1 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.