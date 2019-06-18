DENHAM SPRINGS - On Thursday, June 6, various reports indicated that just under eight inches of water fell in parts of Livingston Parish, including Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson.
The rainfall was accompanied by a tornado in the Satsuma and Colyell area, but for the large residential zones on the west side of the parish it was the rain - and the speed in which it accumulated - that caused the most problems.
Inside the city limits of Denham Springs alone, just over 40 homes had been confirmed to have taken water due to the inability of infrastructure to handle that much rain in such a short amount of time.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said that current drainage infrastructure for the city could not have handled that amount of water in any case, but it didn’t help that there were other forms of blockage.
Landry recounted a story where he and George Lathers, head of the Street Department, found three drains on Oak Street. One of which was sucking in water just fine, the other two were impeded by trash.
“One had a basketball in it, the other literally sucked a cardboard box up against the opening that caused the whole drain to stop,” Landry said. “We removed the issues and the water began to drain at much faster rate.”
Even larger pipes, Landry said, are subject to blockages. A 36-inch pipe on Jason Drive fell victim to an industrial barrel blockage. They also found more basketballs, and a tire.
The entire pipe had to be excavated for the drum and other debris to be removed.
“We field at least one drainage call a day,” Lathers added, “and more often than not, it’s trash, grass, or leaves.”
Landry said that after the Great Flood the city took note to bring out all of the vacuum trucks they could to clear silt and dirt from culverts, storm drains, and canals.
But still, locally, the city still faces issues of 'lack of common sense' according to the mayor. For instance, after U.S. 190 (Florida Boulevard) was resurfaced in 2017, DOTD and the contractors they hired failed to cover highway-side drains appropriately.
For weeks after the resurfacing process had finished, water failed to drain from the highway - until Denham Springs's street and wastewater department pulled up a grate in front of the building which houses Buddy's BBQ and Little Caesars, only to find that the bottom of the basin had been sealed in completely by asphalt.
“Are we doing a perfect job?” the mayor asked rhetorically.
“No,” he said, “but we’re trying to keep up with all of our (drainage) needs as best we can.”
In order to keep up with some of that demand, Denham Springs signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with Gravity Drainage District 1 to help maintain some of the larger canals and ditches inside the city.
The drainage district focuses on the larger canals and ditches, usually dealing with dead limbs and large clumps of leaves and grass that are pulled together by mud to create blockages in the flow.
Those blockages can happen in smaller drains, as well, and have the mayor calling on citizens to help the city keep the drains clear.
"Bag your leaves, bag your grass," Landry said, "don't just blow it into the storm drains or into your ditches.
"And please pick up your trash."
Several civic groups, including Rotary Club of Livingston Parish and Livingston Young Professionals, spent weekends placing 'No trash in the wastewater' markers around Denham Springs, trying to deter residents and passers-by from throwing trash in the drains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.