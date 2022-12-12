Denham Springs Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade 2022

The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Christmas Parade, which organizers said was the biggest the Kiwanis Club has ever held, started at Denham Springs High School and traveled south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village before ending at Veterans Boulevard. The annual parade is part of the city’s Christmas in the Village festivities.

 David Gray | The News

Denham Springs buzzed with holiday fever over the weekend for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas parade, which organizers called the “biggest parade ever.”

On a picturesque Saturday afternoon, music blared from car speakers and high school marching bands, dancers dazzled with synchronized movements, and float riders tossed items down to people lining the streets.

