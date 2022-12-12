Denham Springs buzzed with holiday fever over the weekend for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas parade, which organizers called the “biggest parade ever.”
On a picturesque Saturday afternoon, music blared from car speakers and high school marching bands, dancers dazzled with synchronized movements, and float riders tossed items down to people lining the streets.
The theme of the parade was “A Louisiana Christmas” and featured many nods to the Bayou State. Beginning at Denham Springs High, the procession traveled through the Antique Village and ended at Veterans Boulevard.
The parade is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Kiwanis Club, a service organization that took over management of the popular holiday tradition in 2014. Before then, the Chamber of Commerce had kept the event going since the 1990s after the dissolution of former sponsors.
Now, the Kiwanis Club’s parade is part of the annual Christmas in the Village festivities, a month-long celebration of the holidays in downtown Denham Springs.
Following the parade, the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club took to social media to thank all for taking part.
“Our annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade was a huge success!!” said the Facebook post. “Our biggest parade ever! We absolutely LOVED seeing the community come together whether it was by sponsoring the parade, putting a float in the parade, or coming out to watch. We are proud to be a part of this wonderful community of Denham Springs!”
