Lake Maurepas

Pictured is Lake Maurepas.

 David Gray | The News

A proposal to block all carbon sequestration projects on Lake Maurepas passed through a House committee on Tuesday, signaling an early win for local residents and officials who have protested a company’s plans to store carbon dioxide emissions under the lake.

The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment approved House Bill No. 267 by a 9-5 vote following a lengthy meeting on carbon capture and storage — a practice that has been touted by industry and business leaders but met with resistance from those in the project areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.