A proposal to block all carbon sequestration projects on Lake Maurepas passed through a House committee on Tuesday, signaling an early win for local residents and officials who have protested a company’s plans to store carbon dioxide emissions under the lake.
The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment approved House Bill No. 267 by a 9-5 vote following a lengthy meeting on carbon capture and storage — a practice that has been touted by industry and business leaders but met with resistance from those in the project areas.
HB 267, authored by Rep. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula, would place a 10-year moratorium on all carbon capture and storage projects on or beneath Lake Maurepas and the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area.
The bill now heads to the House floor for debate.
After the meeting, Wheat called the bill’s early passing “a huge win” on his social media page and thanked the residents who attended and gave testimony before lawmakers.
“The journey through our state's legislature has only just begun and there is hope!” Wheat said. “We fought the good fight today!”
The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment heard multiple bills pertaining to carbon capture and storage (CCS) during what turned into a hours-long long debate about the practice.
Carbon capture and storage involves capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sites and transporting them to “hubs,” where they are permanently stored in deep underground wells.
Advocates tout the practice as a way to safely reduce fossil fuel emissions before they reach the atmosphere. But opponents say it is unproven, expensive, and does not capture enough emissions to outweigh the possible risks of pumping large quantities of CO2 underground.
In Louisiana, industry leaders and some elected officials — including Gov. John Bel Edwards — have said the state is primed to be a CCS leader. Edwards has previously said his goal for the state is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.
But for the last year, the CCS debate has grown heated in Livingston Parish, the site of two proposed carbon capture hubs. Wheat’s HB 267 would affect only one of those projects: A hub underneath Lake Maurepas, where Pennsylvania-based company Air Products plans to store CO2 from an upcoming $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish.
In October 2021, Air Products reached an agreement with the State Energy and Mineral Board to lease about 122,000 acres across Lake Maurepas and Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area for carbon sequestration.
Once the plant is operational, CO2 emissions would be captured on-site, funneled via a network of pipelines to Lake Maurepas, and stored more than a mile below the lake’s bottom.
Company representatives said Air Products is currently “two-thirds” of the way done with its seismic testing, which will dictate whether the area is suitable for sequestration. The company plans for the plant to be operational by 2026, after which it will sequester 95 percent of its carbon emissions, roughly 5 million metric tons per year.
For months, Air Products representatives have tried to alleviate concerns of residents and officials about the project, saying the technology is “safe and proven” and highlighting the economic impact it would have on the state and area. But they’ve been met with enormous pushback from residents who fear the impact the hubs could have on their local communities and waterways, as well as the infrastructure needed to transport the CO2.
In Livingston Parish, the council passed moratoriums on Class VI injection wells — the wells that actually inject CO2 under the ground — and Class V wells. But the block on Class V wells was eventually lifted after a federal judge sided with Air Products’ claim that the local council didn’t have that authority.
Wheat discussed those concerns when addressing the House committee Tuesday, saying he has not heard support for the project from one person in the affected areas. He also noted that councils from the three parishes — Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. John the Baptist — have approved resolutions supporting his bill, as have the towns of Springfield and Killian.
“When you boil it all down, this is a local issue,” Wheat said. “Let locals decide what’s best for their areas.”
Wheat’s bill highlights the lake’s “scenic beauty, delicate estuary, and spawning grounds for aquatic species,” as well as its use for recreation and commercial fisheries and the natural buffer against hurricane winds and storm surge.
He said the area’s importance is underscored by the Coastal Protection and Restoration 12 Authority’s $200 million river reintroduction project to revitalize forty-five thousand acres of the Maurepas Swamp. He also said the area is prominent for hunting and trapping, fishing and boating, camping, birding, wildlife viewing, and hiking.
He also pushed back against the notion that his bill affects other areas in the state that may welcome CCS projects.
“We’re not trying to stop economic development around the state,” he said. “At some point in the future we might say we have enough information and we’ll move forward with it. But we’re not there yet.”
However, industry leaders said Wheat’s bill, though focusing on one project, would have “a chilling effect” on others across the state. Opponents of Wheat’s bill also mention a $700 million capital investment in Caldwell Parish for a 171-acre renewable diesel plant that’ll utilize carbon capture — a project that the area has welcomed.
“We aren’t just talking about this one project,” said Lauren Hadden, director of energy and environmental quality for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. “This project will have a ripple effect on other projects.”
Company representatives also highlighted the economic impact of Air Products’ project — 2,000 construction jobs for the project, 170 permanent “high-paying” jobs on a payroll of $15.9 million, and the company’s largest U.S. investment — that could be affected should a moratorium go through.
“Air Products is committed to being a good neighbor,” said representative Dana LeBlanc.
In the end, the pleas from Air Products and its supporters weren’t enough to sway the committee, which backed Wheat’s bill.
“The people here are not trying to impose their wills on any others in the state,” Wheat said. “Give us the same respect you’d ask of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.