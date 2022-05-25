A Black man has filed a federal lawsuit against multiple local law enforcement agencies for alleged racial profiling during a 2021 traffic stop, saying he was pulled over without cause, unlawfully searched, injured, and ultimately arrested on an unwarranted charge.
But his encounter with local law enforcement, the plaintiff claims, points to the systematic over-policing of a particular minority community.
The Social Justice Legal Foundation (SJLF) and the ACLU of Louisiana, attorneys for 67-year-old Alexander Clark, filed the lawsuit May 19 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Prosecutors said officers from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Police Department violated Clark’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments rights during a traffic stop and subsequent arrest in May 2021.
Though Clark’s attorneys claimed nothing incriminating was ever found, they said LPSO deputies and a DSPD officer “forcefully arrested Mr. Clark, wrenching his hands behind his back and forcing him down, tearing tendons and fracturing bones in his right hand.”
Clark faces one charge of resisting an officer, a misdemeanor. In July 2021, he pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to court records. He suffered multiple injuries during the incident and has needed surgery, his attorneys said.
Clark’s encounter with law enforcement occurred just outside a predominantly-Black community in Denham Springs, bordered by Florida Avenue SE, Range Avenue, Pete’s Highway, and Edgewood Drive.
“The Neighborhood,” as it is labeled in the lawsuit, surrounds the site of the former West Livingston High, an all-Black school that drew students from Watson, Port Vincent, Walker, Livingston, and Denham Springs before integration closed its doors in 1969.
The lawsuit claims that the community has been targeted for “over-policing and traffic enforcement, leading to disproportionate and often pretextual searches, seizures, and excessive force.”
Defendants named in the suit include Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack, the City of Denham Springs, LPSO Deputy Jean Hotard, LPSO Deputy Calvin Taylor Bowden, DSPD Officer Sydney McCullough, and two unidentified DSPD officers.
Officials named in the lawsuit said they could not comment on pending litigation.
In their lawsuit, prosecutors claimed that Clark’s encounter with police reflects “the racially motivated targeting of its sole majority-black neighborhood.”
The lawsuit asserted there is “collaboration” between the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Police Department, “particularly in the practice of over-policing the Neighborhood.”
“Mr. Clark’s complaint alleges that this stop was no anomaly, but instead evinces a widespread pattern and practice within the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department of targeting the sole majority-Black neighborhood in Livingston Parish for excessive stops and searches based on race,” Clark’s attorneys said in a statement.
‘A determination to find drugs’
Clark, a retired tradesman, was arrested following a traffic stop near a gas station just outside The Neighborhood in the late night hours on May 24, 2021.
After providing his license and registration, deputies “searched his truck repeatedly and without consent,” according to the prosecutors’ statement.
“The deputies forced Mr. Clark to sit on the back of his truck for nearly 30 minutes, while they rifled through his belongings and tools, and made demeaning comments about what they expected to find,” the statement said.
In his arrest report, Hotard said he pulled Clark over because he “failed to use a blinker while making a turn” — a notion Clark’s attorneys dispute. Hotard also stated that he could detect “the obvious odor of marijuana” and noticed “an unlabeled bottle of pills.”
No marijuana was ever found in Clark’s possession, according to the arrest report, and the pills were “indeed non-narcotics,” Hotard wrote. Despite Hotard’s report of an “unlabeled bottle,” Clark’s attorney said the pills were labeled as Allopurinol, prescribed to him for his gout and joint pain.
The lawsuit states that Hotard and Bowden went on to search the interior of the truck, the glove box, and the bed of the truck, “throwing items around and searching extensively.”
Despite Clark’s attorneys’ claims that there was no search warrant nor consent, the officers continued to search Clark’s truck and eventually his pockets. They also made him remove his socks and shoes to inspect his “bare feet,” according to the lawsuit.
One officer, Bowden, repeatedly asked, “Where’s the crack at?”, which the lawsuit said reflects “a determination to find drugs.”
At one point, Bowden found a compressor attachment among Clark’s tools and announced it was what Clark “uses to smoke crack,” according to the lawsuit. Clark’s lawyers said the tool was a Quick Connect compressor attachment piece, which is used in drywalling to spray wall texture.
Hotard’s report makes no mention of a compressor attachment but said officers found “a small piece of a copper scrubbing pad, which is commonly used as a filter when ingesting crack cocaine.”
“At no point did Defendant Bowden ask Mr. Clark to explain what the Quick Connect compressor attachment was used for, or why he possessed it,” prosecutors said in the lawsuit. “Had he done so, Mr. Clark would have explained that he used the piece for his work as a sheetrocker.”
In the arrest report, officers said they found a “balled-up $20 bill” in one of Clark’s pockets, which they called “a common” hiding spot for drugs. Hotard said he observed “what appeared to be possibly the residue of crack cocaine” on the bill but that the contents ended up being “lost on the concrete” when Clark “snatched” it away.
The moment Clark took back his money was when he was forcibly cuffed, prosecutors said. In the lawsuit, they alleged that Hotard and Bowden “pulled both of Mr. Clark’s arms forcefully behind his back, twisting them upward and back, while pushing his lower body into the bed of his truck.”
“These actions put intense pressure on Mr. Clark’s hands and wrists,” prosecutors said.
“Then, Hotard and Bowden abruptly thrusted Mr. Clark back, then forward and down while pulling his arms behind him, so that his upper body was nearly parallel to the ground, and he had to stumble to stay upright. The rapid jerking caused immediate pain in Mr. Clark’s hip.”
While Hotard and Bowden held Clark’s arms behind his back, McCullough approached Clark “and used her hands and arms to place forceful pressure on his neck,” the lawsuit says.
“Mr. Clark asked Defendants Hotard and Bowden to loosen their hold since he was in severe pain, but they refused,” prosecutors said, adding that Clark was then placed in handcuffs.
Clark’s attorneys also said one officer left the scene due to fear that Hotard and Bowden had committed a civil rights violation due to their “fruitless repetitive searches, the lack of any drugs or criminal paraphernalia found in the truck or on Mr. Clark, and a seemingly implausible statement… about disappearing drugs.”
‘A culture of silence’
Clark was eventually booked on one count of failure to use a turn signal — a charge that was later dropped — and resisting an officer, a charge that is still pending in 21st Judicial District Court.
But the injustices from the night of Clark’s arrest, prosecutors claim, have continued as the sheriff’s office and police department “ignored Mr. Clark’s complaints” and “disregarded its obligations to respond to public records requests.”
Through his counsel, Clark has emailed and called LPSO regarding record requests 26 times.
“Over the course of 197 days, Mr. Clark received no records, no reasons for any denial of records, no reasons for the records’ unavailability, and no reasons for the records’ absence,” the lawsuit says.
Prosecutors claim that Clark’s encounter with local law enforcement was not an isolated incident but signs of a greater problem in Livingston Parish of targeting Black individuals and communities, particularly The Neighborhood.
Clark’s attorneys said The Neighborhood is policed more heavily than its White counterparts despite having equal to or less than the parish’s average crime rates.
Prosecutors said drug crime in The Neighborhood is average to the rest of the parish, with northern Denham Springs, Walker, and Springfield having “a higher prevalence.” They said the same is true for violent offenses, which are greater in the areas of Livingston and Killian but don’t receive the same level of police presence as The Neighborhood.
In particular, Clark’s lawyers claim that drivers in and around The Neighborhood are stopped, issued citations, and arrested at higher rates than drivers in predominantly White areas within Denham Springs and Livingston Parish.
Citing publicly available datasets, including the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, prosecutors alleged that a Black person in Livingston Parish is over 200 percent more likely to be arrested for low-level, non-violent offenses than a White person.
Prosecutors pointed to the local prison’s inmate roster: Despite representing 7.1 percent of the parish’s total population, Black residents make up more than 20 percent of those in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, they said.
Clark’s attorneys referenced other instances of racial bias in their lawsuit, citing other instances when LPSO officers handled cases involving Black people with “excessive force.”
“Defendants’ mistreatment of Mr. Clark and complete failure to investigate is no anomaly,” prosecutors said. “Rather, it evinces a pattern and practice of ignoring and obfuscating complaints, fostering a culture of impunity for officers who commit constitutional violations.”
Clark’s attorneys also noted the lack of Black representation on governing bodies and in law enforcement, problems they claimed are rooted in the parish’s “deeply entrenched racialized history.”
“The inhumane treatment, degrading comments, and pain the officers inflicted on Mr. Clark, a pillar of his community, are a poignant example of what it means to simply exist as a Black individual in Livingston Parish,” said Alyssa Martinez, one of the attorneys representing Clark.
“The Parish is hyper-segregated and has a deeply entrenched racialized history. It’s time Livingston Parish and Denham Springs are held accountable for the racist targeting and over-policing of the Black community as described in this lawsuit.”
Clark is seeking a declaration that defendants’ conduct violated federal and state constitutions, and that the racialized targeting of The Neighborhood “resulted from Defendant Sheriff Ard’s failure to screen, supervise, investigate, and discipline his officers.”
He is also seeking an order preventing the defendants “from illegally targeting residents of and visitors to the Neighborhood based on race.” Clark is also requesting compensation for his harms, including his physical injuries, anxiety, and lost work.
“My dad always said, ‘Right is right,’” Clark said in a statement through his attorneys. “And what happened to me just ain’t right. I want justice for me and for my community. This has been going on for too long. Enough is enough.”
