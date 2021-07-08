WALKER -- There’s a new place where people can play basketball, learn how to dance, or ride out a storm during an emergency — all in one building.
City officials and other elected leaders came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the Walker Community Center, a multi-purpose facility that can be used for recreation and as a safe house in emergency situations.
This marks the second grand opening for a new city facility in the last two months. In mid-May, officials cut the ribbon on a new, state-of-the-art City Hall building on Aydell Lane that was years in the making.
The ceremony for the community center was held Wednesday, June 30, and there wasn’t a wasted moment: Officials had barely cut the ribbon when music started to blast from the gymnasium as a line dancing class got underway in the spacious gym.
“We’re very blessed to have this building,” Mayor Jimmy Watson said.
Located on the southeast corner of Sidney Hutchinson Park, the Community Center cost the City of Walker 25 percent of the $5 million price tag, with FEMA funds covering the remaining 75 percent.
The idea for the facility came during the administration of former Mayor Rick Ramsey, who credited the city council for its “foresight” in realizing the need for such a space. Ramsey said several other municipalities and entities in the parish were offered such a facility, but only Walker accepted.
In emergencies such as hurricanes, the facility can serve as a center for emergency personnel and communications as well as a place for people to shelter should it be necessary. It was built to withstand inclement weather, officials said.
The facility, which covers around 15,000 square feet, will house law enforcement officials, EMTs, firefighters, electrical workers and municipal workers who handle sewer, water and gas services from any municipality in Livingston Parish. It can also function as a shelter during evacuations.
But when it’s not being used for emergencies, the center will be utilized as a recreational hub for sports such as basketball and volleyball — or as was the case during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a dancing studio.
It just adds to the offerings of the Sidney Hutchinson Park, which also include ball fields, soccer fields, a walking trail, playground, dog park, and pond spread over 60 acres.
“Our council had enough foresight to see we could use this for more than just emergencies,” Ramsey said.
The building is located at 30225 Corbin Avenue, near the dog park at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It was designed by Gasaway, Gasaway and Bankston, architects, of Hammond, and built by Dumite Construction LLC, of Baton Rouge.
The building is being dedicated to the memory of Jermaine Orlando Rushton, a 1999 graduate of Walker High who later went on to coach youth baseball, football and basketball for the Walker Recreation Department.
