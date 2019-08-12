LIVINGSTON – Voters in the Town of Livingston will have a chance on Nov. 16 to decide whether to expand the sales of alcoholic beverages within town limits.
The Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to approve a resolution calling for the election and sending it to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Voting yes were aldermen Jimmy Nesom, Percy Edler, and Dusty Glascock.
Voting no were aldermen Duane May and Joey Sibley.
Edler presented the resolution to the board.
“Let the people vote,” Edler said.
Mayor David McCreary said 375 signatures on a petition to seek the vote on the proposal were certified as valid by the Registrar of Voters Office, meeting the 25 percent level required of registered voters.
“We’ve talked about this many times,” McCreary said. “It’s time to put it before the people.”
The proposal contains five propositions, or questions, that voters will cast “yes” or “no” votes on.
The parts that voters approve – if any win approval – will become the alcohol beverage law for the town.
The first of the five propositions is what exists in Livingston now, May said.
He pointed out that if proposition 1 fails, or all five fail, then the sale of alcohol in the town would end.
The five propositions voters will decide on are:
Proposition 1
Shall the sale of beverages of alcohol content containing not more than the six percent (6%) alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
Proposition 2
Shall the sale of beverages of alcohol content containing not more than the six percent (6%) alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
Proposition 3
Shall the sale of beverages of alcohol content containing one-half of one percent (½%) alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
Proposition 4
Shall the sale of beverages of alcohol content containing one-half of one percent (½%) alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
Proposition 5
Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit, as defined by law, in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
