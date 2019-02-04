GONZALES – The man accused of killing three people in Livingston Parish and another two in Ascension Parish awaits a bond hearing today on first-degree murder charges.
Bond was set at $125,000 in 23rd Judicial District Court on Dakota Theriot, 21, for the charges of home invasion and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
No bond has been set on the first-degree murder charges against his parents, Keith and Evelyn Theriot.
Theriot is also accused of shooting Billy Ernest, 43, his daughter, Summer Ernest, 20, and his son, Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home on Courtney Road near Walker on the morning of Jan. 26.
Theriot allegedly used a gun he stole from his father to commit all five murders.
He then fled to Richmond County Va., where he was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 27. He waived extradition Jan. 31 and was flown back to Louisiana 12 hours later.
No bond has been set yet on the charge of first-degree murder.
Theriot is expected to be transferred to Livingston Parish this week, where he will be charged with first-degree murder for the shootings of the Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest.
