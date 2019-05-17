BATON ROUGE – Greater Baton Rouge Crime Shoppers presented Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Beatty its Award for Excellence last week.
“Detective Beatty's proof of performance, his dedication to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, his professionalism in working cases and his tireless efforts to solve crimes in order to provide justice for the residents of Livingston Parish make him a perfect candidate for this honor,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The award came one week after Beatty was a recipient of the 46th Annual Kiwanis Club Raymond D’Armond Peace Office of the Year Award in Denham Springs.
“Detective Beatty is a certified financial crimes investigator, is a homicide investigator and is certified in working crime scenes,” Ard said.
“This means (he) wears several different hats: working everyday financial crimes, scams, contractor fraud cases to also working homicides and major crime scenes.”
Beatty is assigned to the General Detectives Division and works all major financial crimes.
He was chosen to take the lead in investigating contractor fraud complaints after the Great flood of 2016, the sheriff said.
Beatty has been assigned 1,187 reports and has recovered $521,347.46 in property.
In 2018 alone, Ard said, he was assigned 464 reports, made 72 arrests and issued 36 active warrants. During one of these investigations, the Sheriff’s Office was able to seize more than $600,000 in cash.
“Detective Beatty’s positive attitude also makes for a better working environment for all,” Ard said. “He takes that positive attitude into our community to help educate our citizens on how to avoid becoming a victim of a financial crime or scam.”
