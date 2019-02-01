BATON ROUGE -- A Baton Rouge police motorcycle officer who died after a traffic accident Friday afternoon was identified as Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, a resident of Denham Springs.
“BRPD Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, succumbed from his traffic crash injuries late this afternoon at a local hospital,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
“Please continue to keep the Totty family and our department in your prayers.”
According to the Baton Rouge police, the accident occurred at 2:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Jones Creek near Shenandoah.
Totty was on his motorcycle escorting a funeral procession when a truck pulled out in front of him.
He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the truck was not identified nor did the Baton Rouge police say if any charges were pending.
The accident is still under investigation.
Livingston Parish law enforcement agencies were quick to express their condolences on the tragic event.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and Chief Paul and the men and women of the BRPD,” Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said shortly after the announcement.
“We vividly and sadly remember the loss of our own officer, James Foster, under similar circumstances in 2014,” Womack said.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Walker Police Department go out to the family & friends of Baton Rouge Police Department Corporal Shane Totty of Denham Springs,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison.
