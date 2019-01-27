LIVINGSTON – Dakota Theriot, who is suspected of killing five people in two parishes on the morning of Jan. 26, is now in custody, according to the sheriffs of Livingston and Ascension parishes.

Deputies in Richmond County, Virginia captured Theriot early today (Jan. 27). He is in the process of being booked by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Jason Ard and Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre confirmed.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after a shooting spree in which deputies believe Theriot killed three people in Walker and another two in Gonzales.

Theriot, 21, will be charged with five counts of first-degree murder – three in Livingston Parish, two in Ascension.

“Special thanks to our law enforcement partners with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, CrimeStoppers, the Louisiana State Police Task Force and the other out-of-state agencies who assisted. And, thanks to our media partners and residents of Livingston Parish for working on this still developing case."

The investigation will continue.