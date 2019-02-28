DENHAM SPRINGS – Their momentum was just getting started in 2016 before it was sidetracked, but Brightside Social Services Louisiana is back moving forward and celebrating.
A ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 106 Business Park Ave., Denham Springs, not only heralded the clinic’s fourth anniversary but also its post-flood recovery.
Brightside is an accredited and licensed clinic, said Katina Price, executive director. Its services include mental and behavioral health services, an outpatient clinic, community-based services, psychotherapy services, mental health support treatment, substance abuse support treatment and medication management services.
Dr. Claire Bradley handles psychiatric evaluations and monthly evaluations of medicine levels, Price said.
There is still a stigma about a person seeking mental health services, Price said, but Brightside’s goal is to give Livingston Parish “an awareness of the services we have here to help people in need.”
“It took a consistent, conscious effort to get here,” said Evon Roquemore, chief operating officer, before the ribbon-cutting. “It took 24 months to get to this place.”
“We couldn’t be happier," she said.
Brightside opened in Denham Springs in February 2015, Price said, and in January 2016 had grown enough to move into its 6,000-square-foot space.
Except eight months later, the Great Flood of 2016 sent 6 feet of water into their offices.
“It affected our staff. It affected our clients. It affected our office,” Prince said, who saw her own home flood. But it left them “committed and determined to get back up,” she said.
Brightside still held the lease on its original site, so it was back to the smaller Vincent Road office to help clients, including those now dealing with flood-related issues.
It was a two-year journey to get back into their spacious offices, and the fourth anniversary of their opening seemed the appropriate time to celebrate their return.
The clinic staff, field staff and administrative team total 40 people, Price said.
Brightside’s field support staff can meet clients at home, in school, at their office or even in Brightside’s offices, Price said, but all doctor’s appointments take place at Brightside.
Brightside welcomes university and community college interns and “externs” in their office and in the field, Price said.
The operation also helps bring new service providers into the field by welcoming students working on their master’s degree in social work from LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University, Northwestern State University, Baylor University and Walden University.
“They get their first hard experience in community service and how an office runs,” Price said.
“It keeps us really, really busy here,’ she added.
