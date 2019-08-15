LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its proposed 2019-2020 operating budget at 7 p.m. Thursday at its meeting.
After a presentation by Business Manager Terry Hughes, the board will consider adopting the operating budget.
The board also will accept a report and consider a recommendation by its Athletic/Staff Committee to index rather than annualize the legislative-approved pay raise for 198 certified employees.
The Athletic/Staff Committee voted 4-0 at its meeting on Wednesday to make the recommendation, which would affect principals and administrators.
In other business, the board will:
• Consider filling the position of assistant principal at Juban Parc Junior High.
• Consider naming a “professional of record” for the CABS Center in Holden and consider advertising for bids for the center.
• Consider approving a notice of substantial Completion for classroom additions at Albany High School for Blount General Contractors.
