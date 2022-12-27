Business leaders engage Livingston Parish students in career opportunities

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce brought back its Student Career Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The conference, which had been on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is meant to engage high school students in various career paths by hearing directly from business owners and leaders.
Juniors and seniors from Springfield High School, Maurepas High School and French Settlement High School were invited to attend the conference. More than 100 students, 25 business leaders, and 10 school employees were part of the program.
The conference consists of three breakout sessions, a career panel and business leaders seated at tables with students for mentoring. The breakout sessions included team-building lessons that ended with a business pitch, ethics session, and a session on landing the job.
Students were divided into three groups and rotated through classes taught by business professionals from the Chamber’s Business & Education Committee and other volunteers from the business community. Sessions included lessons on preparing for a job interview, navigating ethical dilemmas, and accomplishing goals in a team.
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President and CEO April Wehrs said that the conference not only benefits students but also the business community.
“Business leaders have been challenged with a limited pool of applicants to fill a substantial number of openings,” Wehrs said. “Introducing applicants to career options they may not have thought of before is part of the program. Many of the students attending indicated they did not have a career choice yet. This opens the options for them.”
The half-day conference concluded with an open forum panel with business professionals representing a wide variety of industries. Students took advantage of an opportunity to ask the panelists about how to prepare for their prospective careers and the types of challenges and opportunities they may have in their career.
Livingston Parish Schools Career and Technical Education Coordinator Staci Polozola said that the students learned a lot from the event.
“They were especially engaged with the panel of professionals,” Polozola said. “They asked insightful questions that are going to help them prepare to move into the next step of their career paths.”
Members of the Business and Education Committee and the business community volunteered to prepare and run the event. Business professionals also donated their time to sit on the panel. Shannon Bernard, business and education committee chair, said she is grateful for the hard work of the committee.
“Our committee members invest time and hard work into providing a unique opportunity for local students,” Bernard said. “I am very grateful to each of them for their involvement.”
For information about the Livingston Parish Chamber’s Education Initiatives, contact the Chamber at (225) 665-8155 or visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
