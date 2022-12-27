Business leaders engage Livingston Parish students in career opportunities

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce brought back its Student Career Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce brought back its Student Career Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The conference, which had been on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is meant to engage high school students in various career paths by hearing directly from business owners and leaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.