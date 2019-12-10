Time is almost out.
Nominations for the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce annual Business of the Year awards are due by 11:59 p.m. (no excuses) on Thursday, Dec. 12.
"You can nominate your own business or another business," the Chamber release said. "Please note that once a business is nominated they will be required to complete a Business Overview to continue the award process, which allows the business to tell its own story and successes highlighting each of the criteria listed below for each business.
"Once a nominee accepts the nomination, the form for the Business Overview will be sent to the nominated business. Awards are judged by an independent group outside the state of Louisiana."
Scroll to the bottom of the story to see the criteria.
Last year's winners were:
• Large Business of the Year: Forte & Tablada.
• Medium Business of the Year: LaBarre Associates.
• Small Business of the Year: Integrity Insurance.
“We are so honored to be receiving this award particularly because one of our clients was the one who nominated us for it,” said Ann Forte Trappey, president of Forte & Tablada.
“The fact that our clients love what we do is truly exciting,” she said of the consulting engineering and land surveying firm.
LaBarre Associates began 34 years ago and “in those 34 years we were able to build a great, great group of people that make our organization successful,” said Jay Labarre, president of the firm that offers architecture, construction, and real estate services.
“They mentioned a number of things that we participate in, and those are things our employees participate in and make the company good,” he said. “I was very surprised that we were named for this award but very gratified. The group of people who work for and around us deserved this award.”
Other awards presented by the Chamber included:
• Associate of the Year: City of Walker.
• Entrepreneur Award: Sports Clip hair salon.
• New Members Award: Kinchen Group, Sweet Rolls sweet shop, and BRQ
• Community Impact Award: Child Advocacy Services.
• Main Street Award: Airborne Extreme trampoline park.
• Chairman’s Award: Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union.
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
1. Nominee must be an active business with a location in Livingston Parish.
2. Nominee must be a member in good standing with the Chamber of Commerce.
3. Nominee must have been in business for at least 3 years.
4. Nominee must be an independently-owned business.
5. Nominee must have demonstrated one or more of the following characteristics:
- Revenue growth and/or job growth.
- Annual revenue of less than two million and 20 or fewer employees
- Innovative products or services
- Provides exemplary customer service
- Encourages and provides professional development of staff.
- Volunteers in the Livingston Parish community
MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
1. Nominee must be an active business with a location in Livingston Parish.
2. Nominee must be a member in good standing with the Chamber of Commerce.
3. Nominee must have been in business for at least 3 years.
4. Nominee must be an independently owned business.
5. Nominee must have demonstrated one or more of the following characteristics:
- Revenue and / or jobs growth / creation
- Revenue between 2 million and 20 million annually with 50 or less employees.
- Innovative products or services
- Provides exemplary customer service
- Encourages and provides professional development of staff
- Volunteers in the Livingston Parish community
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD
1. Nominee must be an active business with a location in Livingston Parish.
2. Nominee must be a member in good standing with the Chamber of Commerce.
3. Nominee must have been in business for at least 3 years.
4. Nominee must have demonstrated one or more of the following characteristics:
- Revenue and / or jobs growth / creation
- Revenue of 20 million or more annually with 50 or more employees.
- Innovative products or services
- Provides exemplary customer service
- Encourages and provides professional development of staff
- Volunteers in the Livingston Parish community
NON-PROFIT OF THE YEAR AWARD –
(COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD)
1. Nominee must be an active 501-C3 organization operating in Livingston Parish.
2. Nominee must be a member in good standing with the Chamber of Commerce.
3. Nominee must have been in operation for at least 3 years.
4. Nominee must have shown exemplary support to Livingston Parish area
5. Nominee must have demonstrated the following:
- Demonstrate outstanding contributions to the community or provide quantitative results of the initiative.
- Nominee must have shown the impact, supporting data and needs of the organization’s work.
- Nominee must have shown organizational excellence and responsibility to stakeholders.
- Mission statement of the non-profit organization must be provided.
