D0NHAM SPRINGS – A total of 25 businesses from across the commercial spectrum are signed up for the Employment Fair for Individuals with Disabilities by the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority.
The job far will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at First Pentecostal Church, 1020 S Range Ave., Denham Springs.
Registration also is not required for participants, according to Rebecca Soley, administrative assistant at the authority.
The authority held its first job fair in April in Tangipahoa Parish that drew 23 businesses and more than 150 job seekers, Soley said.
“Our core mission is providing behavioral health and developmental disabilities services to the five Florida Parishes” – Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington – she said.
“One of the immediate goals of the job fairs is to help connect job seekers with disabilities and employers with vacancies,” she said.
For more information, call (985) 543-4333 or email EmploymentFair@fphsa.org.
Scheduled to be at the job fair are: Capital Area on Aging, Care Inc., Chick-Fil-A,Disabled Veterans Outreach, Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, Going Places Travel, Ivy Graham Attorney at Law. and Joel Photography.
Also, Livingston Parish Library, Louisiana Rehab Services, Northshore Families Helping Families, North Oaks Medical Center, Ochsner on O’Neal, O'Reilly's, Sides Employment Services, and Smoothie King.
Also, Spherion, Teem Academy, Tractor Supply, Tickfaw State Park, Waffle House, Wal-Mart, We Care Homes, and Zaxby's.
