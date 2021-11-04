Alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes.
Sushi burritos and bowls.
Two new concepts that started in Ohio.
And both are coming to Denham Springs.
The co-owners of the upcoming Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In informed the Denham Springs City Council in its most recent meeting that their dual-restaurant concept is on track to open this year, giving residents a variety of mouth-watering options in the same building.
Ken Davis and Zachary Braud, who co-own the restaurants located in the Bass Pro Shopping Center, said they hope to officially open their fast-casual dining experience sometime in late November or early December.
Construction is nearly complete, Davis and Braud told The News following the city council’s Oct. 25 meeting, in which they secured their city alcohol permit. They were hoping to already be serving up food to customers at this time, but several obstacles impeded progress along the way.
“It’s been hard getting a lot of the equipment because of COVID,” Braud said. “Then [Hurricane Ida] pushed us back a couple of weeks with construction. We were hoping to already be open, but we’re making good progress. We’re close to the end.”
Once open, Davis and Braud’s restaurants will be the first of their kind in a state known for its cuisine.
Buzzed Bull Creamery, which has locations in five states with plans to open in five more, is a premium, made-to-order, alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen dessert and coffee company, according to its website.
This will be the first location in Louisiana, Davis said.
“The closest one is in Texas,” he noted.
Buzzed Bull Creamery infuses alcohol into ice cream using liquid nitrogen for a true “mad scientist experiment” effect that is fun for the whole family, its website says. Adults can enjoy their favorite cocktails as desserts while kids can create their own treats and watch it being made before their eyes.
Customers can choose from standard flavors and add in a variety of mix-ins and toppings. There are also specialty options, such as “Death by Chocolate,” “Tiger Stripes,” “Dreamsicle,” “Cookie Monster,” and “Xtreme Cookies & Creme.”
And if you’re 21 or older, you can add a little buzz to your treat.
Davis had not heard of Buzzed Bull Creamery when he and his family went on a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where one of the shops is located. But after giving it a try, they realized didn’t need seconds to know they had stumbled upon something they could all enjoy.
“We pulled in and let the girls get some ice cream, and the ice cream was amazing,” Davis recalled. “It was freshly made, and it had a smooth texture to it. I remember thinking, ‘Something like this would be great in Louisiana.’”
That thought soon turned to a reality when he mentioned possibly buying a franchise with his co-worker Braud. Though they were in agreement with the ice cream shop, they wanted to try the food options from Roll On In to see if they could buy into that, as well. Both restaurants are owned by Elite Franchise.
Specializing in Asian cuisine, Roll On In’s menu offers dishes such as hibachi bowls, sushi burritos, wonton tacos, sushi donuts, and appetizers. But knowing their customer base, Davis and Braud said they needed to sample the food first to determine if it was up to Louisiana’s standards.
“We were like, ‘The food has got to be spot on for people in Louisiana, or else they won’t come,’” Davis said. “So we went there and they let us try the food they had, and it was great. So we decided to do the co-brand thing and bring both concepts to Denham Springs.”
Braud and Davis bought into the franchise in August 2020.
When the restaurants officially open for business, customers will have their pick inside an 2,600-square-foot space, with Buzzed Bull Creamery on the right and Roll On In near the back. Davis said both restaurants will operate out of the same kitchen, and staff will be trained to work both sides.
Braud said construction should be complete soon, and after that they will apply for a state alcohol license. After that, they’ll need a week to start training employees. Then, they can open their doors to the public.
“It’s taken us a little longer to get here, but we’re almost there,” Braud said.
Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In Sushi are located at 2660 Sac Au Lait Lane, Suite C, in Denham Springs.
