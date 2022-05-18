People can now order sushi burritos and bowls for dinner, and treat themselves to alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes for dessert, at a new dining spot in Denham Springs.
Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 10, giving food lovers a variety of mouth-watering options under the same roof.
Owners Natalie and Ken Davis were on hand for the event. They were joined by their staff, ambassadors from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, and other officials.
The dual-restaurant business is co-owned by the Davis’ along with their partner, Zach Braud.
Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In are housed in the same building located in the Bass Pro Shopping Center, just off Interstate-12 in Denham Springs. Both restaurants are owned by Elite Franchise.
Speaking to The News last fall, Davis said he discovered Buzzed Bull Creamery while he and his family were on vacation in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where one of the shops is located.
After giving it a try, they quickly realized they had stumbled upon something they could all enjoy.
“We pulled in and let the girls get some ice cream, and the ice cream was amazing,” Davis recalled last year. “It was freshly made, and it had a smooth texture to it. I remember thinking, ‘Something like this would be great in Louisiana.’”
Davis eventually mentioned the possibility of buying a franchise with his co-worker Braud. Once they expressed interest in the franchise, the company, which is based out of Cincinnati, OH, approached them about also including their sister company, Roll On In.
Davis and Braud bought into the franchise in August 2020. Twenty-one months later, the community was celebrating the restaurants’ opening.
Buzzed Bull Creamery, which has locations in eight states and plans to open in three more, is a premium, made-to-order, alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen dessert and coffee company, according to its website.
The creamery infuses alcohol into ice cream using liquid nitrogen for a true “mad scientist experiment” effect that is fun for the whole family, its website says. Adults can enjoy their favorite cocktails as desserts while kids can create their own treats and watch it being made before their eyes.
Customers can choose from standard flavors and add in a variety of mix-ins and toppings. There are also specialty options, such as “Death by Chocolate,” “Tiger Stripes,” “Dreamsicle,” “Cookie Monster,” and “Xtreme Cookies & Creme.”
This is the first location in Louisiana, Davis told The News last year.
“The closest one is in Texas,” he noted.
Specializing in Asian cuisine, Roll On In’s menu offers dishes such as hibachi bowls, sushi burritos, wonton tacos, sushi donuts, salads, and appetizers.
The eateries officially opened earlier this year in the Sac Au Lait Center near Bass Pro at 2660 Sac Au Lait Lane, Suite C, in Denham Springs. Both are housed inside a 2,600-square-foot space.
To contact the restaurants, call (225) 503-0605 or go on Facebook and visit @buzzedbulldenhamspringsla and @rollonindenhamspringsla.
