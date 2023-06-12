Cajun Tubing & Kayaking opens in Denham Springs

May 5, 2023 was the opening day for Cajun Tubing & Kayaking, Livingston Parish’s newest attraction located on the Amite River in Denham Springs.
Owners John and Madeline Bonnette, and Ragan and Haley Bonnette celebrated the occasion with an official ribbon-cutting, with Livingston Parish Chamber officials, family, staff and Chamber ambassadors present.
Cajun Tubing is family-owned and operated. The Bonnettes have a passion for the outdoors, as they also own and operate Louisiana River Adventures and Tubing in the Park in Franklinton, LA. They are eager to welcome tubers and kayakers for family-friendly adventures at their new venture on the Amite River and strive to provide a safe, clean and fun experience.
Cajun Tubing offers group discounts for social gatherings, team building, and more. They are located at 32625 LA Highway 1019 in Denham Springs. People are encouraged to check their website at cajuntubing.com for rules and FAQ’s before heading out, and to check social media for weather-related updates and other information. They can also be reached at (225) 304-2033 during business hours.
