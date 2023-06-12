Cajun Tubing & Kayaking opens in Denham Springs

A ribbon-cutting was held for Cajun Tubing & Kayaking in Denham Springs on May 5, 2023.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

May 5, 2023 was the opening day for Cajun Tubing & Kayaking, Livingston Parish’s newest attraction located on the Amite River in Denham Springs.

Owners John and Madeline Bonnette, and Ragan and Haley Bonnette celebrated the occasion with an official ribbon-cutting, with Livingston Parish Chamber officials, family, staff and Chamber ambassadors present.

