SPRINGFIELD – The building and an automobile were damaged, but no one inside the Springfield post office was hurt in a mid-morning accident on Wednesday, the postmaster said.
“Everybody is fine,” Postmaster Andrea Kraft said after a vehicle hit the building at about 10:50 a.m. on Second Street.
“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.
It appeared to be a case of a motorist hitting the gas pedal by mistake and hitting the building.
“There were no injuries, just building damage and car damage,” she said.
A maintenance crew was working in the afternoon to secure planks and make sure the mail was secure, Kraft said.
“I won’t leave until it is all done,” she added.
