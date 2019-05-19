DENHAM SPRINGS – A Denham Springs High student who already has won two T-shirt design contests was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs.
Nicholas “Nico” Budde was the recipient of the George Driggers Memorial Kiwanis Club Scholarship, one of three presented annually by the club, now renamed for three long-time Kiwanis Club members.
Other recipients were Cade Capena, of Live Oak High, Mike Dowty Memorial Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and Max Brown, of Denham Springs High, Earle Benton Kiwanis Club Scholarship.
“Each year, Kiwanis presents three scholarships to Key Club students who have done outstanding service to their school, Key Club and their community,” said Luderick Hidalgo, who led the scholarship selection committee.
“Part of Kiwanis is about serving children around the world and in our community.”
Speaking of Budde, Hidalgo said, “He’s an artist … a very involved student.”
Budde designed the winning T-shirt for the 2019 Kiwanis Mathlete Competition and the Denham Strong T-shirt in 2017, he said.
Budde said he plans on attending the LSU College of Art and Design and majoring in art and digital art.
He said he plans on going into animation and filmmaking.
“I want to give light to the little stories that might not make it,” as films, Budde said.
Budde has worked with March of Dimes as a fundraiser for three years and a volunteer for two years at the North Live Oak Elementary Accelerated Reader Night.
An AP Scholar with Distinction, Budde has a 4.333 grade-point average and scored a 31 on the ACT.
He took fourth place in global business at the 2019 FBLA State Conference.
He is a 4-year letter man on the soccer team, Live Oak High ambassador for three years and member of the Beta Club for two years.
