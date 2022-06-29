Carter’s Supermarket, which has served the Livingston Parish community since 1983, officially opened its newest location in Denham Springs on Wednesday, June 29.
The 31,000-square-foot facility is located near the intersection of Cockerham Road and Hatchell Lane, less than a mile from where Carter and Edna Cain opened the original store nearly 40 years ago.
The new store will replace the Cockerham Road location.
The Carter’s team posted a video on social media welcoming the public to the newest location, with employees waving from just outside the front entrance.
“WE ARE OPEN!!!” the post said. “Don’t just walk… run! We are now open at our new location at the corner of Hatchell and Cockerham in Denham Springs. We can’t wait to serve our community at this location!”
The Cain family welcomed guests to tour the new facility during an open house on Tuesday, June 28. Employees passed out a variety of samples as visitors walked the spacious supermarket’s 11 aisles. Along the building’s perimeter are a larger bakery, deli, and meat department as well as florals, produce sections, and fine wines and liquors.
Carter’s Supermarket is a family-owned and operated full-service supermarket. It has six total locations in Denham Springs, Livingston, Albany, Springfield, and Walker.
Hours of operation for the new store, located at 1160 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, are 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. To reach the store, call (225) 665-5818 or visit www.carterssupermarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.