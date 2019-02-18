WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-Louisiana) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) introduced the Offshore Wind for Territories Act, bipartisan legislation authorizing offshore wind energy development in the exclusive economic zone adjacent to U.S. territories American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Currently, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) does not allow the U.S. secretary of the interior to lease areas offshore U.S. territories for renewable energy development.
The legislation guarantees territories receive a state-equivalent share of all royalty payments made to the federal government by offshore wind developers for projects in their respective Exclusive Economic Zone. This amounts to 37.5 percent of qualifying revenues, consistent with the revenue sharing structure established for Gulf Coast states under the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).
The bill also directs that 12.5 percent of revenues be deposited into the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, thus providing a dedicated funding for coral reef conservation in U.S. territories and elsewhere, at no additional cost to American taxpayers.
“This bill gives American citizens better access to electricity, boosts revenue for U.S. territories, and helps protect vulnerable coral reefs,” said Dr. Cassidy, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on energy. “Louisiana benefits from offshore energy revenue sharing, which helps restore and maintain our coastlines. This bill gives U.S. territories the same opportunity and promotes renewable energy.”
The legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives (H.R. 1014) by the Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer González-Colón (R-PR).
The legislation is supported by the National Ocean Industries Association.
“Too often, federal policy overlooks the millions of Americans who call the territories home. This bipartisan, and long overdue, bill finally empowers the U.S. territories to tap their offshore wind resources, modernize their energy infrastructure and generate much needed economic growth,” said NOIA President Randall Luthi.
