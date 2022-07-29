Cavalier House Books

Pictured, from left, are Michelle and John Cavalier, owners of Cavalier House Books in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The bookstore owners recently announced the purchase of their new building.

 Photo from Cavalier House Books

Cavalier House Books is moving down the road.

The locally-owned bookstore will soon change locations after owners John and Michelle Cavalier announced their purchase of the Crowder Antiques building, one of the most historic buildings in the Denham Springs Antique Village.

