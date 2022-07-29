Cavalier House Books is moving down the road.
The locally-owned bookstore will soon change locations after owners John and Michelle Cavalier announced their purchase of the Crowder Antiques building, one of the most historic buildings in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
John and Michelle Cavalier made the announcement Friday, saying they had completed the purchase of “a forever home” for their beloved bookstore. For the last 13 years, they have leased their current space located at the corner of Range and Railroad avenues.
But they’ll soon move into a space with much more history — nearly a century’s worth of it.
In their social media post announcing the purchase, the bookstore owners expressed appreciation to Florence Crowder, who had been operating Crowder Antiques for more than 20 years.
“We are so grateful to Mrs. Florence Crowder,” they said. “After operating Crowder Antiques for over twenty years, I know it was hard to let go but we are thrilled to be a part in this 100 year old building’s new chapter!”
John and Michelle Cavalier will assume control of one of the most historic buildings in the parish — and one of only a dozen local sites on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building used to house the Brown Hotel and Café, which William F. Brown built in 1927, according to the National Archives Catalog. A wealthy businessman who contributed to the city’s early industrial and commercial development, Brown built the hotel using money he made from his oar company, the National Archives Catalog states.
After the hotel closed, the two-story building served as law offices, a department store, and an antique store. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.
Now, Cavalier House Books will be the latest occupant.
After starting their business inside their home in 2005, John and Michelle’s bookstore has become a community staple. Cavalier House Books offers a variety of new and used titles as well as other services, such as educator discounts, community events, bulk orders, and book trades, according to its website.
The bookstore has integrated itself in the community, bringing its services to book fairs, social gatherings, and community events. It is now the book fair provider for more than 25 schools in the greater Baton Rouge area, “with that number growing every year as we continue to expand our services and selection,” its website says.
John Cavalier said the bookstore will continue to operate out of its current location until renovation are completed at the new location. He is aiming to have it open by Fall Fest, which is scheduled for Oct. 1.
In their post, the owners said they will keep patrons updated on prospective opening dates.
“But for now we just wanted to share our excitement!!!” they said.
