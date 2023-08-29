A local bookstore in Denham Springs wants to make sure citizens of Livingston Parish have a chance to meet their candidates and learn more about them, outside of what they see on social media.
And he's partnering with the local paper to expand the reach well outside his doors.
John Cavalier, who owns Cavalier House Books in downtown Denham Springs with his wife Michelle, began a series called 'Coffee with Candidates' in 2019, wherein he invited political hopefuls to come have a 'chat' with him at his retail location. The discussions were recorded on video and uploaded to social media immediately after.
In 2019 those conversations were framed as a one-on-one, intimate dive into the candidates mission and goals. This time, Cavalier is looking to something a little different.
Each candidate is going to have 30 minutes total to get their message out based on the following format:
- 10 minutes 'rapid fire' session as a way to get to know candidates
- 15 minutes of deep-dive questions regarding policy, practice, and goals
- 5 minutes of 'Question & Answer' pieces read by moderator, 30 second answers
"The biggest change this go around has been scheduling," Cavalier began, "During the cycle four years ago we did individual events for individual candidates.
"This time we've done a great job of combining multiple candidates on the same date and we've tried our best to keep the candidates from any race scheduled on the same day.
"This way, folks in House District 64 will be able to make 1 trip with all of the candidates present."
House District 64, as well as BESE District 6, will kick off the series this Saturday, September 2 at 5 p.m. The candidates for House District 64, who will replace Valarie Hodges, are:
- Kellie Alford
- Garry 'Frog' Talbert
- Kellee Hennessy Dickerson
The candidates for BESE District 6 are:
- Jodi Rollins
- Ronnie Morris (Incumbent, not attending)
Cavalier expects this series of events to run 'more smoothly' than the previous series, and believes the News will add some 'gravitas' to the event by asking deeper questions.
"We also want to utilize the (LPN's) subscribers and social media to get the message out much farther than we could on our own," Cavalier explained.
Cavalier couldn't wait for this year to come around, because the initial 'Coffee with Candidates' exceeded all his expectations. He said he was impressed with both the candidates and the community and, to him, it showed that the community is eager for opportunities to meet with candidates 'without the expectation of a fried fish dinner or ponying up some other type of financial support.'
"Since we moved we have dedicated event space, so hosting more events and bigger events is a much more streamlined thing to do," Cavalier explained.
The store opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, so citizens interested in the event will have plenty of time to prepare for 5:30. Parking is available at the city hall after hours, but it should be noted that there is currently work occurring on Railroad Avenue - which means the only entry and exit available there is on Hummell Street.
There is also parking up and down Range Avenue, as well as on the south side of the railroad tracks.
Cavalier explained that this is a no-pressure situation for residents.
"These events are meant to be accessible, folks can participate as much or as little as they like," Cavalier said. "You can come and just enjoy a cup of coffee or if you're so inclined you can get on your very own soapbox to make sure your issues are addressed!"
But, most importantly, when asked 'why should residents show up for your event?' Cavalier had this to say -
"This election cycle is pretty unique in that most of the seats on the ballot are wide open races," Cavalier explained. "There are several familiar faces, but there are even more newcomers to the local political scene.
"We've got to get to know these newbies because pretty soon a lot of them will be running things."
Readers can find the event page for Night 1 - House District 64 and BESE District 6 here.
