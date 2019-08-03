DENHAM SPRINGS – Whether it’s a business or social reason, young professionals in Livingston Parish have an opportunity to meet those needs through their own Chamber of Commerce organization.
That was the message from the outgoing and incoming council chairmen at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, July 30.
Ross Kinchen, of The Kinchen Group, received the gavel from Kevin Foster, of First Guaranty Bank, signifying the transfer of the chairman’s duties for the program.
LYP also recognized Jamie Seal, of Quality Engineering & Surveying as the LYP Member of the Year.
“I was born and raised on the east side of Livingston Parish in Albany,” Kinchen told the audience in accepting the gavel.
In 2017, while setting up his own business, Kinchen said he was looking for resources to connect with his business.
“I went to the Chamber site and saw the LYP Christmas Mixer. I went and felt welcome; I made connections," he said.
“I ran into (Chamber CEO) April (Wehrs), and with her passion, she sparked my interest.”
Kinchen called the Chamber “the perfect outlet to connect my business, my hometown and me with the parish.”
He listed several goals for LYP in the coming year.
• Promoting business development and expanding opportunities to get more local entrepreneurs involved in LYP.
• Focusing on community service efforts, “working to identify areas you are passionate about,” Kinchen said.
• Awareness and action. “This is the perfect stepping stone to get to other Chamber programs,” he said.
• Have fun. “We all have stressful schedules. It’s important to have an outlet as members. It’s important to take advantage of everything the Chamber offers,” he said.
Outgoing Chairman Kevin Foster said he knew the “Chamber was an integral part of any community” when he came to work in Livingston Parish. In 2016, he attended a LYP mixer and, “I knew it was a group I wanted to be in. It was like family.”
“We want to engage young professionals and push local issues. There’s a lot to offer here.”
In the past year, LYP has been involved in a number of events, Foster said, including social mixers and networking events, LYP lunches, a trivia night and dodgeball tournament to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Community service projects were helping with the Trunk or Treat event Halloween at South Park, marking storm drains and volunteering with the Fuller Center to help home rebuilding.
Meanwhile, Seal served as the first council chairman from 2016-18 for LYP and was instrumental in the founding meetings of the group.
He has been instrumental in his firm’s growth and making Fortune 500’s list of America’s fastest growing firms from two to 50 employees.
Seal also is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs and as a father of two children adopted through foster care, he champions that cause and serves on the CASA board.
