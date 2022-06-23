A leadership program that has impacted thousands of people through multiple projects across Livingston Parish recently celebrated its 10th graduating class.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce commemorated the Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 21.
Held at the Serenity Events Center, class participants, sponsors, project supporters, Leadership Livingston alumni, chamber representatives, and loved ones of graduates were on hand to show support for the graduating class and program.
The most recent Leadership Livingston class marked the 10-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish.
The graduation event included words from the 2022 program sponsors and announcements of each graduate with their takeaways for the year.
Chamber of Commerce President/CEO April Wehrs, who started and spearheads Leadership Livingston, lauded the newest group of graduates for completing the 10-month program.
“You are making Livingston Parish better,” she said.
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
A stipulation of the program tasks participants with taking part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
Wehrs spoke about the projects prior to the ceremony, saying they have been implemented “all over the parish.”
“If you look at the program, we always put the financial impact, the volunteer hours, and how many people the project impacts,” Wehrs said. “It’s a very big deal when you look at all that.”
To date, around 250 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on 30 community service projects, Wehrs said. Those projects range from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall to a first responders monument.
This year’s class embarked on three projects that’ll continue the tradition of benefitting many.
During the ceremony, 21 graduates were recognized for finishing the program and for their group projects that resulted from more than a combined 600 volunteer hours.
This year, the three projects focused on the Livingston Council on Aging, the Maurepas School, and Launch Therapy Center — projects valued at more than $65,000. They are expected to impact more than 30,000 parish-wide.
The Council on Aging project group — dubbed “Outdoor Oasis” — dedicated 200 hours of volunteer work that focused on creating an outdoor space for the Denham Springs meal site’s senior citizens, a need that arose amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outdoor space — valued at $20,000 — will include picnic tables and benches, a wide sidewalk, and elevated planter boxes for gardening.
For the Maurepas School, the group will use the $10,000 that was raised to provide outdoor picnic tables and game areas, new models of televisions, a sensory path for the PK-1 classroom, and an updated reading nook area in the library.
Lastly, the “Launching a Legacy” group beautified Launch Therapy Center’s new facility but also added “some fun therapeutic activities” in the form of a racetrack, which will be complete with a garage, adapted bikes, power wheel cars, and scooters. The project impact will come around $30,000 and impact the lives of 500 children every year.
Participants from each project selected one team member as winner of the “Above & Beyond” award. For the Council on Aging project, members selected Kimberly Galloway; for the Maurepas School enhancement project, members selected Patricia G. Basco; and for the Launching a Legacy project, members selected Chantelle Varnado.
Travis Tharp, who was chosen as the Class of 2022’s spokesperson, talked about the “noise and uncertainty” this group had to deal with during the program. He recalled their first in-person meeting being converted to Zoom due to a surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the destruction of Hurricane Ida to their parish.
But he also talked about some of the high points of the program, such as learning about the history of Carter Plantation and the Hungarian Settlement Museum or seeing first-hand “that our education system is among the best in the state.”
Tharp lauded his fellow graduates for their determination to complete the program and said they have the ability to “create better government, schools, and communities.”
“You are agents of change and you want to make the world a better place,” Tharp said.
Following the speeches and group presentations, each member was called to the stage to receive their certificate for completing the program.
During the recognition period, Wehrs read quotes from each of the participants regarding their experience in the program. Some of the quotes included:
– Alli Castle: “I feel Livingston Parish has more assets than I knew about. Leadership Livingston opened my eyes to all our parish has to offer.”
– Kimberly DeCelle: “Leadership Livingston brings you together with people you can laugh with, bond with and stress with all at the same time. Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success.”
– Jody Purvis: “The class helped me to see the parish as ‘a whole.’ We often see bits and pieces but seldom take the time to gain respect from each area that creates a strong parish. Going through the class allowed me to see how important it is for all agencies and citizens to communicate and discuss the needs of everyone in order to truly understand what is going on in Livingston Parish.”
The Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023. The ten-month program includes monthly day-long field trips from September through May. It concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
The upcoming class will mark the 11-year anniversary of the program.
Applications for the program are being accepted through July 19, 2022, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Listed below are the 2022 Leadership Livingston graduates:
Kathleen Marie Abels, Livingston Parish Tourism
Patricia G. Basco, North Oaks Health System
Jamie Vice Brown, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Alli Castle, Mortgage Lender
Katelyn Cockerham, Lock 5, LLC
Kayla Coots, Our Lady of the Lake RMC
Kimberly DeCelle, Baton Rouge General Physicians
Kimberly Galloway, The UPS Store
Sheila L. Goins, Realtor
Kristi Ladut, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court
Kimberly McDonald, Bank of Zachary
James W. Moak, Jr., Gulf South Technology Solutions
Karen Pitre, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
Jody W. Purvis, Livingston Parish Public Schools
Sean Root, Root Home Inspection
William J. Smith, Jr., First Guaranty Bank
LeAnn Stelly, Cox Business
Travis Tharp, City of Denham Springs
Chantelle B. Varnado, Launch
C. Bradley Ward, Ochsner Health
Taylor Watts, Quality Engineering and Surveying
