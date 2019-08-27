DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two political forums next month open to the public in Walker.
“We are expecting a lot of interest in these forums,” said Chad Bacas, chairman of the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee, which is hosting the events.
“The people of Livingston Parish are becoming increasingly more informed about their government and we are proud to play a part in that,” he said.
There will be a morning forum with state legislative candidates on Sept. 19 at Wholly Ground Coffeehouse, 27988 Walker South Road, Walker.
There will be a chance to meet with candidates from 7:30 a.m. until the forum begins at 8 a.m.
Seven candidates have confirmed they will be present at the forum, the Chamber said.
Livingston Parish Council candidates will have an opportunity on Sept. 23 to address voters at an evening forum at Wholly Ground.
There will be an opportunity to meet candidates at 6:30 pm and the forum will begin at 7 pm.
The forums are free and open to the public, however, there is limited seating available.
The Chamber requests for RSVPs to its website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
“Keeping voters informed is an important goal of the Governmental Affairs Committee,” said April Wehrs, Chamber CEO/president.
“Hosting political forums like these are an excellent way for people to learn more about the candidates that they will be voting for in October,” Wehrs said.
