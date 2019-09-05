LIVINGSTON -- Change orders for projects and accepting those projects as complete will dominate the agenda for the Livingston Parish School Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Central Office in Livingston.
Change Order No. 5 for the classroom additions at Albany High School will be considered from Ziler Architects. A notice of substantial completion for the project will also be considered.
Change Order No. 1 for the demolition of Southside Junior High will be reviewed from Alvin Fairburn & Associates. A notice of substantial completion for the project will also be considered.
Also on the agenda is Change Order No. 2 for the repair of the cafeteria and multi-purpose building at the former Southside Elementary School, now the Denham Springs High STEM & Robotics Center, from Alvin Fairburn & Associates.
The board will also consider a resolution for the Center for Academic and Behavioral Support (CABS) in Holden as a shared-use facility. It will also consider advertising for tax exempt status for CABS.
The board will consider advertising for request for proposals (RFP) for pre-positioned emergency remediation services.
