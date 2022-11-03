The new and improved Yellow Jacket Stadium is nearly complete.
After some delays, construction on Denham Springs High’s new football stadium, a centerpiece of the school’s multi-million dollar revamp of its athletic facilities, is almost done.
Construction on the new Yellow Jacket Stadium started in February, when crews tore down the former football venue. The stadium has since been rebuilt and repositioned. It features better security designs for parking and entry as well as a new track and field facility. Additionally, there is a new turf surface.
And the football program isn’t the only program that will benefit from the upgrades: Fields and stadiums have been built for the school’s baseball and softball programs, upgrades that include a new field house, expanded weight rooms, and new coaches’ offices.
Funds for the projects are coming from a renewed property tax that was approved in April 2021, when voters in School District No. 1 passed a bond renewal that made millions available to upgrade the school’s sports facilities.
The 8.64 mill tax had been on the books since 2007, with initial funds used to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. More than 75 percent of those voted supported the renewal, extending the millage for another 20 years.
Below are photos of the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.
