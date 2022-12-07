Mouth-watering food samples and wine were served during the 21st Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The advanced-ticket event, put on by Denham Springs Main Street, ran in more than two dozen shops across the Antique Village. A big crowd turned out for the event, which featured appetizer, entrée, and dessert options from nearly 20 local restaurants.

