Mouth-watering food samples and wine were served during the 21st Annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The advanced-ticket event, put on by Denham Springs Main Street, ran in more than two dozen shops across the Antique Village. A big crowd turned out for the event, which featured appetizer, entrée, and dessert options from nearly 20 local restaurants.
Ticket buyers arrived at Old City Hall to receive their meal passes, with the line stretching hundreds of feet away. As they waited, Christmas carolers from Immaculate Conception’s Children’s Choir entertained with lively holiday jingles.
The caroling continued throughout the night, with the young singers bringing their holiday tunes throughout the Antique Village.
After receiving their meal passes, ticket buyers moved from store to store, where they were handed a food or wine sample — and in some places, both. It also gave them a chance to do some holiday shopping.
All money raised from Chef’s Evening goes back to Denham Springs Main Street, which works to preserve the history of Denham Springs and its downtown area. The program is part of the city’s Christmas in the Village celebration.
The list of participating restaurants included Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Don’s Seafood Hut, Hooters, Sombreros, Walk-ons, James Restaurant, Chick-fil-A, Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse, Raising Cane’s, Rice and Roux, Zea Rotisserie & Bar, Café’ du Jour at the Whistle Stop, Roll On In/Buzzed Bull Creamery, Firehouse BBQ, Creative Cajun Cooking, Lou Lou’s Cottage Kitchen, Lawson’s Lagniappe, Yeagar’s Down Home, and Le Chien Brewing Company.
The participating shops included 201 Antiques and Vintage, Avenue Allure, Benton Brothers’ Antique Mall, Bread’s Antiques, Brushfire Studio, Cavalier House Books, EJ’s Antiques, Faithful Tattoo Studio, Five Star Print and Design, Heritage House Antiques, Jake’s on the Avenue, Katie Stephens Photography, M Lou Glass N Art, Mayfield Mercantile, Mothers and Daughters, Salassi Jewelry, Southern Beauty Scrubs and Boutique, St. Charles Place, Sublime Beauty Salon, The Addiction Boutique, The Bee’s Knees, The Copper Hutch, The Restored Home, The Rusty Rooster, and Theatre Antiques.
