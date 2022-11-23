This week, Christmas begins in the Village.
A full slate of holiday-themed events will sweep the downtown area when the City of Denham Springs hosts its annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
The annual holiday program, which was introduced in 2015, includes the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Kiwanis Christmas Parade and Lighting of the Christmas Tree, a live nativity scene, Chef’s Evening, and a Christmas Open House.
New events added last year include a performance from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the “Night of Hope” event.
The month-long program, which typically draws thousands to Denham Springs over its entire run, begins Nov. 25 and concludes Dec. 18.
Mayor Gerard Landry said Christmas in the Village has grown much since it started seven years ago. The budget has increased, new activities have been added, and more people regularly participate — all things he and others envisioned when they launched the program.
“It just brings a sense of community,” Landry said. “We don’t want people to have to go somewhere else to celebrate the holidays. We want them to celebrate here.”
Main Street Director Donna Jennings, one of the lead organizers for Christmas in the Village, said the festivities are the result of a “community partnership” between several entities and organizations, which donate time, money, or volunteers for the event.
She said this year’s program will be similar to previous years — except it will be “bigger and better.”
“We need people to come, have fun, and enjoy the fellowship,” Jennings said. “The main goal is for everybody to enjoy it.”
Christmas in the Village kicks off with the Lighting of Old City Hall, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The program will feature wagon and carnival rides, carols, children’s activities, free refreshments, and Santa Claus. The highlight of the program will be when thousands of lights twinkle to life atop the historic building.
Festivities will carry into the next day for the Christmas Open House, during which the downtown district’s shops will have special sales and refreshments for customers as they begin their holiday shopping.
“When I say ‘refreshments,’ refreshments is light — some of the stores have a full spread,” Jennings said. “And then they’ll have special sales. It’s a day you want to come before Christmas for sure.”
The next scheduled program will be the annual Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, an advanced-ticket event that starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. During Chef’s Evening, ticket buyers will be able to sample dishes and sip wine from several local restaurants and caterers while making the rounds through shops in the historic downtown area.
The price of admission is a $25 donation that must be purchased in advance at Old City Hall or by visiting www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org. All proceeds benefit Denham Springs Main Street.
“A Night of Hope,” one of two new additions to the festivities last year, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Train Station Park.
On Dec. 8, the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will host the Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, which will include performances from the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs on the footsteps of Train Station Park.
The Kiwanis Club will then host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Louisiana Christmas.” At 6 p.m. the same day, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform a medley of holiday music for visitors at Train Station Park.
Train Station Park will be the site of the final night’s activity, when members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) put on a live nativity scene starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.
