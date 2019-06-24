WALKER – A report on the audit for the 2018-19 fiscal year will be presented to the Walker City Council at a special meeting on Monday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Trey Sanders, of Hannis T. Bourgeois, will deliver the audit to the City Council.
The only other item on the agenda is discussion and possible action to suspend or revoke the occupational license for New Eva Paradise Spa, 9794 Florida Blvd. Suite A.
