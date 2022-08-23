City Council approves proclamation declaring Denham Springs a Purple Heart City

Denham Springs is becoming a Purple Heart City.
During their Aug. 22 meeting, council members unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the City of Denham Springs as a Purple Heart City, a designation commemorating the nation’s oldest military decoration.
The council chambers were packed for the announcement, with veterans, active military personnel, and ROTC cadets in attendance.
Once the designation becomes official, Denham Springs will become the sixth Purple Heart City in the state.
Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., who spearheaded the effort for the designation, said few council meetings have brought him as much excitement as the one this week.
“I’ve been to several council meetings before, but I don’t know if I’ve been to one where I was this excited,” Mincey said. “Look at this audience. How can you not be excited for what you have in attendance.”
The Purple Heart is a U.S. military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving with the military. It evolved from the Badge of Military Merit and was created by General George Washington in 1782.
More than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals have been presented to service members, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
To be declared a “Purple Heart City,” a mayor or city council must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the military order of the Purple Heart.
Mincey said the effort began months ago when he reached out to city leaders in Denham Springs and Walker to gauge their interest in receiving the designation. After receiving their support and coordinating with the Louisiana Military Order Of Purple Heart, Mincey said he reached out to the principals at Denham Springs High and Walker High to have their ROTC cadets make the presentations.
Though he originally intended for the cadets to make presentations to their respective city councils, Mincy said he received another suggestion Gunnery Sergeant Andre Sylvester of Walker High.
“Whenever I called these guys, I talked about doing it independently, but then Gunnery Sergeant Sylvester said the military is all about us working together, so it was his suggestion that we bring Denham Springs and Walker together.”
Cadets from both high schools were on hand for the presentation, which was delivered to the council by Cadet Captain Timothy Lloyd of Denham Springs High. Following Lloyd’s presentation, Mayor Gerard Landry read a proclamation that was unanimously approved by council members.
Part of the proclamation reads: “The City of Denham Springs appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support they have earned.”
At one point, those in attendance gave a standing ovation to the veterans and active military personnel. Mincey also lauded the cadets for their interest in serving their country.
“There’s no greater patriotic duty than serving our country,” Mincey said later.
A proclamation to designate the City of Walker as a Purple Heart City will be presented during the council’s Sept. 12 meeting, Mincey said.
After proclamations from Denham Springs and Walker are approved by the Louisiana Military Order of the Purple Heart, a celebration will be held to commemorate the designation and celebrate both cities’ Purple Heart recipients.
