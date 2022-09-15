City Council approves proclamation declaring Walker a Purple Heart City

Walker city leaders, veterans, active military personnel, and ROTC cadets pose for a picture after the Walker City Council approved a proclamation declaring the city as a Purple Heart City during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Walker is becoming a Purple Heart City, giving Livingston Parish its second such distinction in as many months.

During their Sept. 12 meeting, council members approved a proclamation declaring the City of Walker a Purple Heart City, a designation recognizing the nation’s oldest military decoration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.