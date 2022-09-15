City Council approves proclamation declaring Walker a Purple Heart City

Walker is becoming a Purple Heart City, giving Livingston Parish its second such distinction in as many months.
During their Sept. 12 meeting, council members approved a proclamation declaring the City of Walker a Purple Heart City, a designation recognizing the nation’s oldest military decoration.
This marks the second Livingston Parish city to issue such a proclamation in the last two months. In August, the Denham Springs City Council unanimously approved making Denham Springs a Purple Heart city.
Current and former military personnel as well as ROTC cadets from both Walker High and Denham Springs High were on hand for the commemoration. Isabelle Bernstein, cadet captain for the Walker High ROTC program, read the proclamation that council members unanimously approved.
Once the designation becomes official, Walker will become the seventh Purple Heart City in the state, according to State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., who spearheaded the effort for the designation for both cities.
At one point, those in attendance recognized the veterans and active military personnel that were present for the presentation.
“There’s no greater patriotic service than for someone to serve our country in our military service,” Mincey said.
The Purple Heart is a U.S. military decoration awarded in the name of the president to those wounded or killed while serving with the military. It evolved from the Badge of Military Merit and was created by General George Washington in 1782.
To be declared a “Purple Heart City,” a mayor or city council must deliver an official proclamation, which is then presented to the local chapter of the military order of the Purple Heart.
Mincey said he first learned of the special distinction in 2020, when the City of Ponchatoula became a Purple Heart city. Mincey then reached out to the Louisiana Military Order Of Purple Heart for “their guidance and suggestions” on how to get the process started in Livingston Parish.
“Right now, there are six [Purple Heart cities] in the state and about 200 or so in the nation, so it’s quite an honor,” Mincey said.
Mincey said he eventually reached out to the principals at Denham Springs High and Walker High to have their ROTC cadets make the presentations. Though he initially planned for cadets to make presentations to their respective city councils, Mincey said he received another suggestion from Gunnery Sergeant Andre Sylvester of Walker High.
“He told me that in the military, we’re all one, and he said we need to take that concept and bring it to both of our cities,” Mincey told Walker council members.
Cadets from both high schools were on hand for the presentations before city councils in both Denham Springs and Walker. Cadet Captain Timothy Lloyd of Denham Springs High read the proclamation to the Denham Springs City Council, while Bernstein read it for the Walker City Council.
Part of Walker’s proclamation reads: “The City of Walker appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made defending our freedoms and acknowledges the courage and valor of these brave patriots.”
Mincey said there will be a celebration for Denham Springs and Walker’s Purple Heart status in October, in which officials and the community will honor local Purple Heart recipients and their families.
