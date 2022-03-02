After authorities busted three local massage parlors that were using “blatantly sexual advertising” to attract business, the Denham Springs City Council is taking steps to prevent similar situations from playing out in the future.
On Monday, the City Council got its first glimpse of a proposed ordinance that would regulate massage parlors and therapists — a move necessitated after a recent undercover operation by the Denham Springs Police Department.
The ordinance, which is subject to a public hearing at the next meeting, would require massage parlors to have licensed therapists, maintain visibility from the street, log detailed accounts of services performed, and keep an accessible list of services offered, among other stipulations.
Currently, the city does not have an ordinance tailored to massage parlors and therapists.
“This new ordinance will help us close up a lot of loopholes,” Mayor Gerard Landry said.
During the meeting, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack explained the recent sting operation his officers conducted, saying it arose from “reports of suspicious activity” at three establishments: Green Land Spa on South Range Avenue, Apple Spa on Florida Boulevard West, and Massage Life on Hummel Street.
Reading from a prepared statement, Womack said, “All three (businesses) were found to be using blatantly sexual advertising on Backpage-like websites.” Undercover officers went to the businesses “and in each case, the involved employee attempted to provide sexual services to the officers for money,” Womack said.
Charges are pending for the owners (keeping a disorderly place) and the masseuses (prostitution by massage). One of the owners was recently charged in East Baton Rouge Parish in a similar case, Womack said.
Womack said detectives found “no evidence of human trafficking,” which he noted is a common practice at massage parlors.
After the police chief concluded his statement, City Attorney Stephanie Bond-Hulett went over the rough draft of the nine-page ordinance. She said she researched existing Denham Springs ordinances for specific businesses as well as ordinances from other municipalities regarding massage parlors to draft the one city council members received Monday.
When Councilman Jeff Wesley asked if the proposed ordinance would have a negative impact on “legitimate businesses,” Bond-Hulett said it was written to be less restrictive than other similar ordinances and noted that there are exceptions.
“It shouldn’t be so strict as to prevent legitimate businesses from coming,” Bond-Hulett said.
Under the proposed ordinance, a massage parlor would be required to post a list of its services in the reception area and only perform “those posted or listed.” Bond-Hulett said the services could be “changed and amended… but it has to be posted in the lobby for people to see.”
The proposed ordinance would require all massage therapists of a particular business — not just the owner — to be licensed through the Louisiana State Board of Massage Therapy.
“If they have a legitimate license, they have 500 hours worth of training, and those are legitimate folks,” Landry said. “But you can’t have one of them in a building and just have several working under them. That’s not the way to do this.”
Other stipulations under the proposed ordinance include:
-- No massages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-- No massage business with exterior windows facing a street, highway, sidewalk, or parking area can block visibility into the reception area during business hours
-- No advertising of services that are not listed
-- All massage business operators and employees shall wear “clean, non-transparent outer garments” that do not expose their bodies.
The proposed ordinance includes a section highlighting ways the city could revoke an occupational license, something Bond-Hulett said is difficult to do at the moment.
“At the current time, it’s difficult to revoke any license because we have to have a conviction for keeping a disorderly place,” she said. “But a lot of the people who own the places are not able to be found.”
“This gives us a couple of other means to revoke a business license as well,” she said later.
Some exceptions to the ordinance include physicians, chiropractors, osteopaths, nurses, or any other physical therapists; barbers and cosmetologists massaging the neck, face, scalp, hands, or feet; hospitals, nursing homes, mental health facilities, and other health centers; and coaches and trainers, among others.
“The intention is only to lock down the absolute animals,” Landry said.
A public hearing for the ordinance will be held at the next City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
